A1 Group, Inc. - Filing of OTCQB Certification

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A1 Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "AWON") would like to announce that it has filed its OTCQB Certification with OTC Markets, Inc. ("OTC Markets") and is in final process for full OTCQB up listing.

The Company acquired assets to become a producer of oxygen-enhanced water products intended to help improve one's health, wellness, and lifestyle. The company's products will be produced were produced using a proprietary O4 molecule that is BPA-free and contained higher oxygen content than regular water and is packed with post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, enabling consumers to increase stamina, improve focus and promote faster recovery. Additionally, the Company plans on becoming a regional co-packer of water products for large clients.

OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform that offers investors transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that may not yet qualify for OTCQX. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. The potential benefits of trading on the OTCQB include efficient market standards, as well as increased liquidity and visibility within the U.S. investment community.

CEO, Lloyd Preston Jr. said "We are finally at the end of the OTCQB up list process with OTC Markets. We were cleared today to file our OTCQB Certification and fully expect for the uplist process to take effect sometime next week. The Company initially filed for the OTCQB uplist three months ago, but the application was delayed due to the subsequent change of control filing with OTC Markets. That was finally completed in late August which allowed the new management team to focus on the OTCQB application with OTC Markets. Once the OTCQB uplist takes effect next week, the Company will be releasing a series of material press releases related to the Company's current operational milestones that have been achieved. Again, the Company's sole focus is creating shareholder value, and growing cash flow positive business operations."

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

ABOUT US

A1 Group, Inc. is a Nevada corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet OTC issuer under the ticker symbol "AWON" (the "Company"). The Company reports as an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is current in its mandatory required filings (e.g., Pink Sheet Current). The Company has acquired assets to become a producer of oxygen-enhanced water products intended to help improve one's health, wellness, and lifestyle. The company's products will be produced were produced using a proprietary O4 molecule that is BPA-free and contained higher oxygen content than regular water and is packed with post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, enabling consumers to increase stamina, improve focus and promote faster recovery. Additionally, the Company plans on becoming a regional co-packer of water products for large clients.

View original content:

SOURCE A1 Group, Inc.