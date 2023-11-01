EMBR LABS APPOINTS NEW STRATEGIC BOARD MEMBERS FOLLOWING SUCCESS OF GLOBAL EXPANSION AND TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embr Labs, Inc , makers of Embr Wave®, the leading wearable that uses temperature for wellness applications, today announced the appointments of William Schroeder as Embr's new Independent Board member and Sahba Vaziri as the new representative for Safar Partners .

"Bill Schroeder's extensive background in corporate development and investment banking brings a wealth of experience and expertise as we continue to develop cutting edge technology to improve health conditions naturally through the power of temperature," said Elizabeth Gazda, CEO of Embr Labs. In addition to selling direct to consumers, Embr has formed strategic research, marketing, and distribution partnerships with global leaders such as Johnson & Johnson , L'Oréal and Boots in the UK.

"I am proud to have been elected to this Board position and am confident that my 30 plus years of Corporate Development and M&A advisory work, coupled with a proven track record of developing and executing global manufacturing and supply chain strategies will immediately help to guide Embr in its next stage of corporate growth", remarked Mr. Schroeder.

Complementing Mr. Schroeder's expertise, Sahba Vaziri brings a wealth of experience in corporate finance and technology in her current role as Chief Financial Officer of Safar Partners. "We are thrilled that Sahba Vaziri will join Embr's Board as Safar's representative. Safar is recognized for its team's ability to identify world-changing technologies and have a deep bench of business and technology advisors to help fuel our growth. Sahba has been an advisor to the company for several years, so we are pleased to have her join the board in an official capacity," added Elizabeth Gazda, CEO of Embr Labs.

"As an early user and advocate of the Embr Wave® wristband, my personal interest in the company is fully aligned with my professional role as a representative of Safar, one of Embr's earliest investors. I am excited to join Embr's Board as the company continues its successful journey."

The Embr Wave® wristband uses Embr's patented technology to deliver precisely calibrated cooling or warming sensations at the touch of a button for instant, discrete relief and control over hot flashes in menopausal women, improved sleep, and stress management. Clinical research has shown that using Embr Wave provides immediate relief from hot flashes and improves sleep and control over hot flashes for men as they are treated for prostate cancer . The product is sold directly to consumers on embrlabs.com, as well as in leading retail outlets in the US and UK. The Embr Wave is FSA and HSA eligible. Having established successful market traction, Embr is now focused on continuous innovation by deploying hot flash prediction coupled with cooling intervention to prevent hot flashes from occurring.

About Embr Labs, Inc.

Embr Labs is the leading healthtech company addressing the symptoms of chronic health conditions by pioneering the use of temperature as a new pathway to the brain. Embr Wave is now distributed through major US retailers, and internationally in over 25 countries via Embrlabs.com. The company's patented technology has been clinically validated and delivers a brand new category of safe and natural solutions to manage hot flashes, sleep issues, stress, and thermal discomfort. The company was founded by MIT-trained engineers and is backed by investors including Bose Ventures, DigiTx Partners, Safar Partners, Esplanade Ventures, Intel Capital and is backed by Ghost Tree Partners. Embr Labs has won numerous awards for the Embr Wave, including the AARP Innovation in Aging Award, Time Magazine's Best Inventions, the iF Design Award and was named to CB Insights' Digital Health 150 .

