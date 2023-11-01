Authentic Taiwanese Flavors! 'Tao Chicken' Makes Its Debut in the USA with iTaiwan Foods

CHIAYI, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The enticing and authentic flavors of Taiwan are set to captivate American taste buds as 'Tao Chicken,' a distinguished Taiwanese fried chicken brand originating from Chiayi, ventures into the American culinary landscape. In an exciting collaboration with iTaiwan Foods, this culinary extravaganza promises to offer Americans an authentic and immersive taste of Taiwan's rich gastronomic heritage.

Founded in 2000 as a modest street-side stall in southern Taiwan, Tao Chicken has risen through the ranks to become a frontrunner in the dynamic and diverse world of fried chicken. The hallmark of Tao Chicken lies in its mouthwatering, tender, and crispy fried chicken cutlets, which have been lauded and relished by individuals spanning across all age groups. Throughout its remarkable journey, Tao Chicken has remained deeply anchored to its traditional recipes, staying true to its roots while relentlessly exploring innovative avenues for enhancement.

Exquisite night market-style products are designed, ranging from ingenious home-cooking kits for their signature chicken cutlets, offering a convenient way to replicate the beloved flavor at home. They extend to their meticulously crafted secret blend of zesty spicy sauce, and even to the evocative and nostalgic night market-inspired fried squid balls. Through their partnership with iTaiwan Foods, Tao Chicken brings the vibrant essence of Taiwanese street food directly to American homes.

Now, not only can customers purchase Tao Chicken products at iTaiwan Foods' physical stores, but they can also conveniently order them online through the official website. With the ease of online shopping, customers can order and receive their favorite Tao Chicken products anywhere in the USA, ensuring that the irresistible charm of Taiwan's night markets can be savored across the nation.

The triumphant and anticipated launch into the American market serves as an eloquent testament to the indomitable dedication and relentless efforts of the entire Tao Chicken team. With unwavering conviction, Tao Chicken holds the belief that American consumers, known for their diverse palates and appreciation for global cuisines, will wholeheartedly embrace the brand's unique flavors and its unyielding commitment to exceptional quality. Through its strategic alliance with iTaiwan Foods, Tao Chicken has set its sights on a noble mission: to introduce, celebrate, and share the authentic and soulful flavors of Taiwanese cuisine with a wider audience, transcending geographical boundaries and cultural barriers.

Anthony Wu, the adept and visionary General Manager of iTaiwan Foods, expressed, "The privilege of becoming a partner of Tao Chicken in the American market is a distinction that resonates deeply with us. It's not merely about presenting a culinary culture; it's about inviting the global community to indulge in the symphony of flavors that encapsulate Taiwan's culinary heritage. We are excitedly and earnestly looking forward to this journey of sharing and delighting, as we introduce this exquisite culinary experience to more individuals and enable them to savor the irresistible charm of Taiwanese cuisine."

About Tao Chicken:

Established in the year 2000 and headquartered in the scenic and vibrant southern city of Chiayi, Tao Chicken embarked on its journey as a humble and unassuming street-side stall. Over the years, the brand's core philosophy has remained steadfast: the use of premium and meticulously sourced ingredients, perfected cooking techniques, and the unblemished expression of authentic Taiwanese flavors. Bolstered by its commitment to unwavering quality, attentive service, and the creation of pristine dining environments, Tao Chicken has meticulously crafted and curated an eclectic range of delectable fried chicken offerings that cater to the discerning and adventurous palates of consumers.

For those eager to immerse themselves in the flavors and culture of Taiwan, the iTaiwan Foods website offers a treasure trove of information and insight

Alternatively, the diverse Tao Chicken collection is available for exploration and enjoyment at any iTaiwan Foods store, ensuring a memorable and delectable culinary journey.

