Amtrak Board of Directors to Meet in Virginia

Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago

Public meeting with live streaming available on Dec. 1

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amtrak Board of Directors will hold a public meeting on Dec. 1, 2023, at the Richmond Main Street Station, with options to attend in-person or virtually.

Amtrak -- America's Railroad(R). (PRNewsFoto/Amtrak)
The meeting will review fiscal year 2023 and provide an overview of Amtrak's strategic priorities and annual operating plan for fiscal year 2024.

Amtrak has a website to register public participation for the meeting, either in-person or virtually. Participation will be limited. The registration deadline is Nov. 27, and advance registration is required for participation.

WHO:

Amtrak Board of Directors



WHAT:

Public Meeting 



WHEN:

Friday, Dec. 1, 2023


12 noon Expo Tables Open



1 pm Presentations:

  • Fleet Acquisition
  • New Service and Corridor Expansion
  • Virginia Service Expansion Plans (VPRA)
  • North Carolina Service Expansion Plans (NCDOT)

2:30 – 4 pm Public Board Meeting



WHERE:

 Richmond Main Street Station; 1500 E Main St, Richmond, VA, 23219



RSVP:

Register at this website by Nov. 27, 2023

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amtrak-board-of-directors-to-meet-in-virginia-301974745.html

SOURCE Amtrak

SOURCE Amtrak