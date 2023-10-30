TRAC Intermodal Named a 2023 Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation

Award is the First for North America's Leading Marine Chassis Pool Manager

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TRAC Intermodal, the largest marine chassis provider and pool manager in North America, has been named a "2023 Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation" by Redefining the Road magazine, the official magazine of the Women In Trucking Association (WIT). Selection criteria for this honor include a company's culture of work/life balance, training and professional development, compensation and benefits, gender diversity, and career advancement opportunities. An industry-wide vote of more than 27,000 transportation professionals selected winners from among the nominated companies.

"It is a great honor to receive this award for the first time," said Laura Reeder, EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer at TRAC Intermodal, "We are grateful to be recognized for our commitment to gender diversity and the advancement of women across all areas of our business. Thank you to all of our employees for helping to foster a culture where everyone can succeed and seize opportunities to grow." Ms. Reeder will accept the award on behalf of TRAC from Jennifer Hedrick, WIT's President and CEO, at a November 5th awards reception in Dallas at the Accelerate! Conference & Expo.

The list of "2023 Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation" is comprised of a diverse range of business sectors in the commercial freight transportation marketplace, including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, and original equipment manufacturers. For the full list of Women In Trucking's "2023 Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation," visit: https://www.womenintrucking.org/press-releases/women-in-trucking-association-names-2023-top-companies-for-women-to-work-for-in-transportation

About TRAC Intermodal

TRAC Intermodal (www.tracintermodal.com) is North America's leading marine chassis pool manager and equipment provider with 11 pools under management across the U.S. TRAC has the largest fleet of marine and specialty chassis in North America and operates an extensive network of facilities. TRAC also offers maintenance and repair services as well as storage and parking solutions through TRAC Services.

