Talen Energy Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talen Energy Corporation ("Talen") (OTCQX: TLNE) announced today that it plans to release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, November 13, 2023 following market close. President and Chief Executive Officer Mac McFarland and Chief Financial Officer Terry Nutt will discuss the financial and operating results during an earnings call to be webcast and teleconferenced on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EDT (9:00 a.m. CDT).

To participate in the earnings call, please register for the webcast here. Participants can also join by phone through registering here prior to the start time of the call to receive a conference call dial-in number. For those unable to participate in the live event, a digital replay of the earnings call will be archived for approximately one year and available on Talen's Investor Relations website at https://talenenergy.investorroom.com/financials-presentations.

About Talen

Talen owns and operates approximately 12.4 GW of power infrastructure in the United States. We produce and sell electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States primarily in PJM, ERCOT and WECC, with our generation fleet principally located in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas and Montana. While the majority of our power is already generated at zero-carbon nuclear and lower-carbon gas-fired facilities, we are reducing the carbon profile of our wholly-owned coal fleet through conversions to lower-carbon fuels and announced deactivations. In addition, we are developing a hyperscale data center campus adjacent to our Susquehanna nuclear plant that will utilize the carbon-free energy that Susquehanna generates. Talen is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Talen trades on the OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker "TLNE." OTCQX companies meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Investors can find current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/TLNE/overview.

Additional Information

For additional information and updates about Talen, please visit our Investor Relations webpage at https://talenenergy.investorroom.com, or contact:

Investor Relations:

Media:

Forward-Looking Statements

