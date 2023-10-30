Italy: ECOMONDO gets the ball rolling, IEG's Circular Economy Expo, an international hub for research and technological innovation

A press preview with top exhibitors and key journalists from African regions ahead of the largest and most international edition of the event set for November 6

RIMINI, Italy , Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 300 qualified foreign buyers, 30 international delegations, more than 1,500 exhibiting brands (+10% compared to 2022) and the massive participation of the European Commission, the largest and most international edition of Ecomondo, the leading European circular economy expo organized by Italian Exhibition Group.

Picture of the previous editions of Ecomondo (PRNewsfoto/Italian Exhibition Group) (PRNewswire)

Four days of business and environmental expertise from all over the world bringing together in Rimini, Italy, professional operators from North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa, Central Asia, the Balkan Peninsula, Europe, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, North America, Asia, as well as delegations from the African, European and American continents, by virtue of productive cooperation with the Italian Trade Agency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

On a global level, every country is called upon to intensify their commitment to achieve the SDG objectives by 2030 and the demand for Made in Italy environmental technologies and solutions is increasingly strong. Environmental opportunities and solutions will be presented in the calendar of over 170 scheduled events, many of which are international, under the direction of the Scientific Technical Committee.

The intense scouting activity attracted high-profile international buyers in the sectors of waste management, blue economy, bioeconomy, industry, services, construction, engineering, agroecology, etc. as well as international delegations of operators representing industrial associations, government bodies, clusters, chambers of commerce, while on the foreign associations front, a substantial delegation of leading African industries is confirmed: Agence Nationale des Dechets (Algeria), CDER - Center for Renewable Energies Development (Algeria), CCI - Chamber of Chemical Industries (Egypt), EEC - Engineering Export Council of Egypt (Egypt), EPEMA - Egyptian Plastic Exporters & Manufacturers Association (Egypt), CEI - Chamber of Engineering Industries (Egypt), COVAD - Coalition pour la Valorisations des Déchets (Morocco), ONEE (Morocco), Federation des Industries des Materiaux de Construction (Morocco), Chambre de Commerce d'Industrie et de Services de Casablanca-Settat (Morocco), Packtec (Tunisia), Citet ( Tunisia), Onas (Tunisia).

On the eve of Ecomondo, a press preview will be held for key journalists from the African regions who will receive preview information on the breakthrough ideas of companies interested in these specific geographical areas.

