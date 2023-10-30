AMERICAN SOCIETY OF PLASTIC SURGEONS NAMES DR. STEVEN WILLIAMS PRESIDENT

Board-Certified Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon in California honored to take on new role making history as first African American President of ASPS

DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Dr. Steven Williams was just named the new president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) – making him the first African American president in the organization's 92-year history. The accomplished surgeon, lecturer, and founder of Tri Valley Plastic Surgery in Dublin, Calif., will be serving as the president of the largest plastic surgery specialty organization in the world.

Dr. Steven Williams - Photo courtesy of Tri Valley Plastic Surgery (PRNewswire)

"It's an incredible sense of honor, duty and pride to be the first African American person to be president at ASPS."

"Presidency of ASPS is a pinnacle career achievement," says Dr. Williams. "When you look at who has occupied that role you see the legends of plastic surgery, the people who have brought the biggest innovation, the biggest change, the biggest growth, the people that are most passionate about plastic surgery. For me personally, it's an achievement to be the first African American person to be president at ASPS. It's an incredible sense of honor, duty, and pride. I'm really standing on the shoulders of people who came before me."

As an active board member for more than 15 years, Dr. Williams was the Vice President of Membership within the organization. As such, he has overseen incredible changes and accomplishments; most notably, integrating technology advances, growing patient safety initiatives, expanding international membership, creating COVID patient safety resources for the plastic surgery community, and heading the diversity and inclusion committee.

During his presidency, Dr. Williams plans to implement technology initiatives to further enhance the resources available to members, making ASPS more responsive and agile, in addition to focusing on broadening the reach of ASPS with their sister organizations. With diversity and inclusion being very near and dear to Dr. Williams, he also plans to continue making sure all voices are heard and ensure ASPS is being responsive to populations becoming more diverse as well.

About Dr. Steven Williams:

Dr. Williams is a board-certified plastic & reconstructive surgeon, founder of Tri Valley Plastic Surgery in Dublin, Calif, and a pioneer for the greater agendas of the plastic surgery realm. Ivy League educated – Dartmouth College for undergrad and Yale University for medical school and residency – Dr. Williams has become one of the most sought-after plastic surgeons. His technology background makes him a key opinion leader with a uniquely relevant perspective for modern day plastic surgery. He not only occupies leadership roles at the local, state and national level, but he is also frequently sought for his expertise, having been seen on "Good Morning America," "ABC News," Allure, InStyle, Harper's Bazaar, Essence, NewBeauty, WWD, RealSelf, NBC News, Byrdie, PopSugar and Insider among many others. With an ethical approach, Dr. Williams takes great interest in social issues related to plastic surgery, access to care for those needing cosmetic reconstructive surgery, and giving a voice to African American patients - leading him to form a committee for diversity within ASPS.

About ASPS:

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) is the largest organization of board-certified plastic surgeons in the world. Representing more than 7,000 physician members, the society is recognized as a leading authority and information source on cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. ASPS comprises more than 93 percent of all board-certified plastic surgeons in the United States. Founded in 1931, the society domestically represents physicians certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery or The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and internationally represents members from countries worldwide.

