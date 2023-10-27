Bell Media and FOX Entertainment Global Announce Canadian Content Licensing and Distribution Pact with Neshama Entertainment

– Can-con series set to debut across Bell Media platforms and on FOX in the U.S. –

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Bell Media and FOX Entertainment Global today announced a new licensing and distribution pact that sees the companies partner to support Canadian original productions for all Bell Media platforms, including CTV and Crave, and in the U.S. for FOX. Global distribution will be handled by FOX Entertainment Global.

The announcement further demonstrates the strength and success of Canadian original series at home and globally, and reinforces Bell Media's ongoing commitment to the creation of original Canadian content. The deal encompasses English-language scripted drama and comedies, unscripted competition, and docuseries. Initial projects are set to be produced in Canada by Neshama Entertainment.

"This new partnership with FOX Entertainment Global bolsters Bell Media's commitment to the creation of original Canadian content that resonates both at home and abroad," said Justin Stockman, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. "Working alongside our production partners we look forward to continuing to expand our original content offering, working with Canadian creators and filming in this country, with guaranteed international exposure on FOX and beyond."

Michael Thorn, President, Scripted Programming, of FOX Entertainment, noted, "I am excited to expand our longstanding collaboration with Bell Media through this bold partnership that harnesses our companies' rich source of creativity and enviable independence. The high-level of world-class talent in Canada makes this pact even more attractive, and Neshama and Bell shepherding these projects through the country's proven production community allows Canadian content to have scale both locally and globally."

Brook Peters, Senior Vice President, Sales & Business Development, of Neshama Releasing, added, "We at Neshama are proud to join forces with Bell Media on this exciting partnership. Working hand-in-hand, unifying our individual skill sets and reach throughout the Canadian creative community, speaks to the drive and innovation we share with Bell and FOX Entertainment."

The ongoing licensing and distribution pact has Bell Media's CTV or Crave act as the commissioning broadcaster for all series, with content to be initially produced by Neshama Entertainment, and distributed by FOX Entertainment Global.

About FOX Entertainment Global

FOX Entertainment Global is FOX Entertainment's centralized content sales division, providing the worldwide multi-platform marketplace with exclusive access to its diverse, rapidly expanding portfolio of owned original programming and co-production partnerships. A central component of FOX Entertainment's long-term growth strategy is to fortify its iconic, world-class brand and owned distribution platforms spanning broadcast and streaming with this newly formed business unit responsible for distributing the company's full portfolio of owned intellectual property, including the single-camera comedy Animal Control and animated comedies Krapopolis and Grimsburg, the unscripted series Next Level Chef and Snake Oil, documentaries from TMZ, a slate of content from FOX's ad-supported service Tubi, as well as premium content acquired from outside producers.

About Bell Media

Bell Media is Canada's leading content creation company with premier assets in television, radio, digital and out-of-home media, including 35 television stations that are part of the CTV and Noovo networks; 26 specialty channels, including sports leaders TSN and RDS; bilingual TV and streaming service Crave; the iHeartRadio Canada brand encompassing 215 music channels, including 103 radio stations in 58 Canadian markets; and the Astral out-of-home advertising network. Bell Media is also a partner in Montréal's Grande Studios, Just for Laughs and Dome Productions, one of North America's leading production facilities providers. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. Learn more at BellMedia.ca .

About Neshama Entertainment

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the award-winning Neshama Entertainment was formed in 2018 with a mission to source creative content for development, production and distribution. In early 2023, they were nominated for seven Canadian Screen Awards. Neshama is producing throughout Canada and continues to seek co-production partners and Canadian talent including producers, actors, writers, editors, composers, directors and cinematographers. MarVista Entertainment, which is a minority shareholder in Neshama, with FOX Entertainment Global handling the international distribution (excluding Canada) for the content developed and produced under the Neshama banner, with Neshama distributing within Canada. Neshama's one-hour drama "The Way Home," Hallmark's first original series in seven years, premiered in early 2023 to tremendous success and is currently in production on Season Two.

