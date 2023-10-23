NEW FARBERWARE® STYLE™ COOKWARE

Designed for Style and Built to Last

VALLEJO, Calif., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- America's iconic cookware brand Farberware® introduces Farberware® Style™, an on-trend cookware collection combining durability and high performance with colorful design flair. Farberware Style is available now at Kohls, www.FarberwareCookware.com, and national online retailers.

New Farberware® Style™ 10-Piece Cookware Set in Yellow (Also Available in Blue) (PRNewswire)

Crafted in cheery Yellow and Blue, two trending hues that will brighten and complement any kitchen, Farberware Style features a unique scalloped exterior, which resembles the pleated design of a chef's hat. Well-suited for home cooks who value high performance, convenience, and an appealing design, Farberware Style is constructed of fast, even-heating aluminum and long lasting DiamondMax™ nonstick for enhanced durability and easy release. Other key features include:

Pour spouts on each side of the skillets and saucepans for drip-free pouring of liquids.

Shatter-resistant tempered glass lids to allow for easy monitoring of foods while cooking.

Steam-release vent hole on larger lids.

Double-riveted stainless steel handles for a safe and comfortable grip.

Oven safe to 500º F.

Dishwasher Safe.

New Farberware Style is offered in the following set and open stock items:

10-Piece Cookware Set: 1 Qt. and 3 Qt. Covered Saucepans with Spouts, 5 Qt. Covered Dutch Oven, 8 inch Open Frying Pan with Spouts, 10 inch Open Frying Pan with Spouts, Slotted Turner and Slotted Spoon ($99.99)

10 inch Open Frying Pan with Spouts ($19.99)

11.25 inch Open Frying Pan with Spouts ($24.99)

11.25 inch Deep Grill Pan ($24.99)

3 Qt. Covered Straining Saucepan ($29.99)

3 Qt. Covered Saute Pan ($29.99)

6 Qt. Covered Stockpot with Vent Hole ( $39.99 , available in Blue only)

* All prices are suggested retail (please contact us to verify pricing prior to publishing).

For further information on Farberware Style Cookware, consumers are welcomed to visit the company's website, Farberwarecookware.com , Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest , or call its toll-free number, 1-800-809-7166.

Farberwarecookware.com offers an exciting affiliate program for media members and influencers. For more information and to partner, please visit Farberware Cookware Affiliates or email Julia@jspublicrelations.com.

Established over 120 years ago, Farberware® is one of the most enduring brands in America with a rich tradition of offering quality cookware that meets the needs and values of each new generation. In 2022, Farberware was voted America's #1 most trusted cookware brand by BrandSpark, which surveyed 14,718 consumers across 126 everyday consumer product categories (story with full results published in Newsweek, May 6, 2022). Widely available at stores nationwide, Farberware® cookware and bakeware is offered by California-based Meyer Corporation, one of the largest cookware companies in America. In addition to Farberware®, brands sold by Meyer include Anolon®, Circulon®, KitchenAid®, Meyer™, Rachael Ray®, Ayesha™ Curry, Hestan®, Ruffoni, BonJour, and LocknLock.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Meyer Corporation, U.S.