Track Expands Hospitality Software Portfolio to Reduce Tech Footprint for Short-Term Rental Companies

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota-based TravelNet Solutions (TNS), the leading provider of software solutions for the short-term rental industry, today announced several enhancements and extensions to its flagship product, Track Property Management System. Company representatives at the annual Vacation Rental Management Association (VRMA) conference will introduce attendees to Track's new Distribution Engine, Payments, and Reviews Management tools with an eye toward consolidating their technology footprint.

In July 2023, the company announced an investment partnership with Texas-based Blue Star Innovation Partners (BSIP). TNS CEO and Co-Founder Ryan Bailey then noted that the partnership would help the company, "... develop products and services faster, hire more staff, and pursue our market goals more aggressively." What customers are seeing right now, he says, are concrete steps toward those objectives.

"Since the beginning, innovation has been at the heart of everything we do, and it's been driven by our customers' desire to level up and win in this rapidly changing market," Bailey said. "The BSIP partnership has helped us level up ourselves so we can respond more quickly to customer needs and reduce their overall technology footprint. The new products and services we're talking about this week are stellar examples of our commitment to that goal.

"In the end, it comes down to building a sales engine that can scale and drive more bookings," he added.

TNS' NEXT user conference, held Sept. 2023 in Minneapolis, afforded current customers a sneak peek at the new products. VRMA is the first opportunity for prospects to learn about them in person.

What's New?

Distribution Engine is a Track add-on designed to make the distribution of rental listings across channels such as Airbnb and Vrbo faster, easier, and more powerful than any competing solution on the market. Users can manage listings on one dashboard, saving the hassle of logging into multiple platforms. Time-saving features such as bulk operations, plus access to a dedicated team of distribution experts, will also help property managers optimize their channel performance.

Reviews Management is a feature coming soon to Distribution Engine that greatly simplifies the process of reading and responding to guest reviews. Many operators spend several hours per week managing reviews, which are unique to each channel and require different logins and interfaces. Reviews Management brings the process into one clean interface so users don't have to leave the Track platform to manage this critical aspect of their business.

Track Payments is a new payment-processing solution set to formally launch in early 2024. Currently, Track customers rely on third-party payment portals to handle their payments, requiring separate contracts and slow or confusing processes that can tie up revenue. Track Payments will be integrated into the Track platform, giving users greater control and a central dashboard that can track credit activity such as chargebacks and refunds in real-time.

New Products, New Tagline

In addition to its new products, this week marks the debut of TNS' new company tagline, "Heart of Hospitality." The company says the tagline highlights three major areas of focus: Its software's place at the heart of customers' operations; its heartfelt connection to stakeholders, chiefly customers, owners, and guests; and a continued commitment to its company values of service to others, grit, and building the future.

The new tagline is on display at booth 713 where TNS representatives will be on hand throughout the Oct. 22–25 conference.

About TravelNet Solutions

For more than 21 years, TravelNet Solutions, Inc. (TNS) has provided integrated software and marketing solutions for the hospitality industry anchored by its flagship Track Property Management System and other products under the Track banner. Our single-vendor ecosystem gives growing vacation rental companies all the enterprise-class tools they need to scale. With 70+ integration partners and a growing list of native features, Track helps hospitality pros level up through digital transformation. Learn more at tnsinc.com.

