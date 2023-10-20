Yuchai Xin-Lan Introduces a 350-Horsepower Electric Hybrid CVT Powertrain with Liugong Tractors

SINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD) ("China Yuchai" or the "Company"), one of the largest powertrain solution manufacturers through its main operating subsidiary in China, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("GYMCL"), today announced that Yuchai Xin-Lan New Energy Power Technology Co., Ltd. ("Yuchai Xin-Lan"), has introduced a 350-horsepower hybrid electric drive continuously variable transmission ("hybrid CVT") powertrain system for a tractor. Yuchai Xin-Lan is a subsidiary of GYMCL. As one of the domestically developed large-size hybrid systems in China, Yuchai Xin-Lan's 350-horsepower hybrid CVT powertrain has already drawn interest from potential agricultural and industrial equipment OEM customers.

Equipped with Yuchai Xin-Lan's proprietary hybrid powertrain technology, the new tractor was independently developed and produced by Liugong Agricultural Machinery, the farming equipment division of global construction equipment powerhouse, Liugong Machinery ("Liugong").

This Liugong tractor, which is designed for heavy-duty workload environments, also features a full-frame body structure, independent dual-electric-motor continuously variable chassis, full electronic control system, automatic navigation system, intelligent heat dissipation system, and an intelligent energy management system.

Mr. Weng Ming Hoh, President of China Yuchai, said, "We are thrilled that this new tractor sets another technology milestone for Yuchai Xin-Lan. We expect our Liugong partnership to expand to more projects with further cooperation in new product research and development, improvements in quality assurance, and enhancements in aftermarket services. We are committing our robust research and development programs to the creation of more advanced powertrain solutions to empower our customers' quest for improved high-end agricultural equipment."

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("GYMCL"), engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of a wide variety of light-, medium- and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine and agriculture applications in China. GYMCL also produces diesel power generators. The engines produced by GYMCL range from diesel to natural gas and hybrid engines. Through its regional sales offices and authorized customer service centers, GYMCL distributes its engines directly to auto OEMs and retailers and provides maintenance and retrofitting services throughout China. Founded in 1951, GYMCL has established a reputable brand name, strong research and development team and significant market share in China with high-quality products and reliable after-sales support. In 2022, GYMCL sold 321,256 engines and is recognized as a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines in China. For more information, please visit http://www.cyilimited.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "targets", "optimistic", "confident that", "continue to", "predict", "intend", "aim", "will" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements concerning China Yuchai group of entities' operations, financial performance and condition are based on current expectations, beliefs and assumptions which are subject to change at any time. China Yuchai cautions that these statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors such as government and stock exchange regulations, competition, political, economic and social conditions around the world and in China including those discussed in China Yuchai's Form 20-Fs under the headings "Risk Factors", "Results of Operations" and "Business Overview" and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date it is made and China Yuchai specifically disclaims any obligation to maintain or update the forward-looking information, whether of the nature contained in this release or otherwise, in the future.

