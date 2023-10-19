Yatra Online Inc. announces The Big EMI Fest in partnership with Indigo Airlines

Indigo Airlines offers up to 10% discount on international and domestic airfares

Customers can avail up to 20% off on hotels, flights, and holiday packages through EMI options with leading partner banks

NEW DELHI and NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the festive season approaches, travel enthusiasts are gearing up for memorable journeys without breaking the bank. Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA), through its Indian subsidiary, Yatra Online Limited ("Yatra"), India's largest corporate travel services provider and the third largest online travel company in India among key OTA players in terms of gross booking revenue and operating revenue, for Fiscal Year 2023 (Source: CRISIL Report), proudly unveiled "The Big EMI Fest" to leverage the festive travel season. In collaboration with leading banks and airline partner Indigo, travellers can now enhance their holiday experiences with lucrative value-added services while booking through www.yatra.com.

During "The Big EMI Fest", in partnership with Indigo Airlines, India's largest domestic airline, customers can unlock generous discounts of up to 10% on international and domestic airfares. Additionally, customers can avail up to 20% off on domestic flights, hotels, and holiday packages and additional savings through convenient EMI (financing) options with our premier banking partners, adding an extra layer of delight to their festive travel plans.

Sabina Chopra, COO - Corporate Travel and Head - Industry Relations at Yatra Online Limited, emphasized, "Yatra is committed to providing customers with a seamless and budget-friendly travel experience from the moment they start planning. 'The Big EMI Fest' arrives at the perfect time, as Indian travelers are gearing up both for the festive season and year-end adventures. Through our strategic collaborations with leading banks and Indigo Airlines, we intend to ensure our customers receive unparalleled value and top-notch service throughout their journeys. All you need to do is seize this opportunity! This is Yatra's way of saying Bon Voyage and Safe Travels."

"The Big EMI Fest" is now live across all Yatra platforms including the app and website and will continue to delight travelers until October 25. Travelers can now explore their dream destinations without worrying about the upfront costs and travel affordably with flexible EMI plans offered by our banking partners.

About Yatra Online Limited

Yatra Online, Inc. is the ultimate parent company of Yatra Online Limited (a public listed company at NSE and BSE) whose corporate office is based in Gurugram, India. Yatra Online Limited is India's largest corporate travel services provider in terms of number of corporate clients with over 813 corporate customers and it is the third largest online travel company in India among key OTA players in terms of gross booking revenue and operating revenue, for Fiscal Year 2023. (Source: CRISIL Report), operating the website https://www.yatra.com/. https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/6FXUCv2jpwiqvq1XfX8gOu?domain=newsfilecorp.com The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. With approximately 105,600 hotels and homestays contracted in approximately 1,490 cities across India as well as more than 2 million hotels around the world, the company is India's largest platform for domestic hotels (Source: CRISIL Report).

