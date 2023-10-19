SUSTAINABLE INNERWEAR BRAND 'KNICKEY' ANNOUNCES NEW BRAND IDENTITY 'SUBSET' AND AN EXPANDED OFFERING

The brand launches menswear and unveils an enhanced recycling program with tech and reverse logistics platform SuperCircle.

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Knickey, the organic-cotton basics brand, has embarked on a new chapter with a rebranding initiative. Now known as Subset, the brand transformation marks a milestone of growth and dedication to its customers by expanding into new product categories and further extended sizing.

The intimates company launched in 2018 with the best-fitting basics made from certified organic cotton. Now, Subset is a brand evolution that builds upon the company's foundation and core values with an expanded offering of essential innerwear designed for living everyday, better. The new identity carries on the brand's mission to make organic cotton the daily default by providing customers with the integral foundations of a well-rounded wardrobe.

Subset will continue to produce its best-selling styles that customers have come to know and love in categories inclusive of underwear, bras, maternity and lounge. In addition to their existing colorways of Carbon, Cacao, Spice, Wheat, Lunar and Cloud Nine, Subset adds debut colorways of Marine, Stone and a new signature color Meridian to the core collection. The brand is offering updated, improved designs with their new triangle and keyhole soft bras, and adds to their underwear offering with a new mid-rise shortie style, alongside their existing thongs, bikinis, hipsters and briefs. The brand is also pleased to expand its size offering (now from 2XS through 4XL) and offer extended cup sizes in the soft bras, furthering its philosophy to design for all humans, for all time.

Additionally, Subset is diversifying its offering with an expansion into more categories, notably launching a long-anticipated Men's innerwear collection, featuring boxers and boxer briefs in Carbon, Marine and Meridian (sizes S to 2XL). The brand is also introducing new lounge pieces including robes and wide-leg pants in Stone and Graphite, that pair with their 100% organic cotton easy tank, classic tee, and soft shorts. All styles will be available on www.WEARSUBSET.com.

Subset stands behind its products and certified sustainable manufacturing methods. Pricing will reflect the brand's signature organic cotton materials, and importantly, the Fair Trade labor practices of its manufacturers. With design updates that deliver increased support and an expanded range of cup sizes, bra pricing will range from $48-62, with savings when bundling two of the same style. Women's underwear is priced from $18-$22 individually depending on the style, or up to 30% off when bundled 3 for $48, while men's underwear sits at $30-$32 individually or approximately 25% off when bundling 3 for $75. With a multitude of styles, lounge prices range from $38 for a tank to $168 for their essential robe, with socks starting at $10 when bundled.

All Subset products remain certified GOTS, Oeko-Tex, Fair Trade and free from heavy metals, carcinogens, PFAs, and VOCs, ensuring the utmost safety for the body and the planet.

CEO & Co-Founder, Cayla O'Connell Davis shares, "We've grown significantly as a company since starting out in 2017, and the rebrand to Subset is a manifestation of that evolution. While we remain steadfast in producing better clothing for this planet, we can't wait to share the new world we've been building with our customers, and importantly, to welcome more people to it with our expanded offering."

As part of the brand's priority to take responsibility for the full lifecycle of its goods, Subset is proud to be partnering with SuperCircle to further scale their first-of-its-kind Intimates Recycling Program. In doing so, Subset can leverage SuperCircle's collective resources and achieve higher-value recycling outcomes. Customers can log on to www.WEARSUBSET.com or go directly to www.wearsubset.supercircle.world, and register to recycle their old intimates for free, simply by printing out a generated shipping label. Once a package of used goods is received by SuperCircle, its contents are sorted by fiber type and feedstock stream before being cross-aggregated for their ultimate downcycle or textile-to-textile recycling destination. As an incentive, customers who recycle will receive a $15 credit towards their next order.

As the first innerwear brand to work with SuperCircle, Subset is bringing its years of sustainability expertise to collaborate and build the future of environmental responsibility for brands; closing the loop on product lifecycles and eliminating innerwear waste.

Customers can join the world of Subset, and purchase from the collection of certified organic cotton innerwear ($12-$168) at www.WEARSUBSET.com and via social media @WEARSUBSET on Threads, Instagram, Tik-Tok Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT SUBSET:

Subset is an essential innerwear brand that is sustainable from the start, on a mission to make organic cotton your daily default. Offering certified organic-cotton underwear, lounge apparel, maternity and accessories, the brand's base layers for men and women are designed to enhance everyday life.

Dedicated to protecting both the planet and its people, Subset is committed to sustainable practices from farm to factory, with certifications including GOTS, Oeko-Tex, Fair Trade Certified, and FSC. Subset maintains that all products are free from heavy metals, carcinogens, PFAs, and VOCs, ensuring the utmost safety for the body and the planet.

Taking responsibility for the full lifecycle of its products, the brand created the world's first intimates Recycling Program to divert textile waste from landfill. Having recycled over one million items since its inception, Subset has downcycled used bras, undergarments, socks and hosiery into secondary uses like furniture batting and carpet pads. With sustainability at the forefront of the brand's strategy, Subset is thrilled to introduce fiber-to-fiber outcomes for its returned inventory for a fully circular supply chain. Learn more at www.WEARSUBSET.com .

