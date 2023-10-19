Hyundai and Hyundai of North Charleston Support Local Hunger Relief with Donation to Lowcountry Food Bank

Hyundai and Hyundai of North Charleston Donate $20,000 to Fund 120,000 Meals for the Charleston Community

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America and Hyundai of North Charleston recently donated $20,000 to the Lowcountry Food Bank of North Charleston to support local hunger relief initiatives in the area. The donation is part of Hyundai's corporate social responsibility initiative, Hyundai Hope, which seeks to improve the well-being of society through supporting the health and safety of the community. A ceremonial check was presented to the organization in Charleston, North Carolina.

(left to right) John Fratianni, senior manager, merchandising, Nick Baucom, sales market manager, Hyundai Motor America, John Booth, managing partner/general manager, Hyundai of North Charleston, Brenda Shaw, chief development officer, Barbara Walters, director of donor services, Lowcountry Food Bank, Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Mike Donahoo, senior manager, regional sales operations, Hyundai Motor America, in Charleston, S.C. on Oct. 17, 2023. (Photo/Hyundai) (PRNewswire)

"At Hyundai, we are committed to our vision of Progress for Humanity, which means giving back to the communities where we live and work," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility and external relations, Hyundai Motor America. "Food insecurity is a major issue that unfortunately affects many communities. We are proud to join our dealer partner, Hyundai of North Charleston, in supporting the Lowcountry Food Bank to help those experiencing hunger."

The Lowcountry Food Bank combats hunger by increasing the community's access to nutritious foods, particularly for children, seniors, and veterans. Serving the 10 coastal counties of South Carolina, the organization partners with over 230 different community-based organizations, pantries, schools, soup kitchens, and many more who then distribute food to neighbors in need. One dollar donated can help make 6 meals. Even more, the Lowcountry Food Bank works with healthcare partners to identify and address the root causes of hunger and improve people's health outcomes through programs such as nutrition education and mobile pantries. This donation will be able to provide 120,000 meals.

"We are so proud to work with Hyundai Motor America and Hyundai of North Charleston to address the challenges of food insecurity in our community. This will make an enormous difference in the lives of the neighbors we serve," said Brenda Shaw, Chief Development Officer, Lowcountry Food Bank. "Our colleagues at Hyundai understand that more and more families have turned to Lowcountry Food Bank to help put healthy food on the table while we continue to navigate economic inflationary issues and higher food and transportation costs. As we head into the holidays, this gift will help ensure that we are able to procure healthy produce and other food items. We're grateful to Hyundai for their corporate commitment of support in helping alleviate hunger in coastal South Carolina."

About the Lowcountry Food Bank

The Lowcountry Food Bank serves the 10 coastal counties of South Carolina and distributed more than 39 million pounds of food in 2023. The Lowcountry Food Bank helps fight hunger by distributing food to nearly 230 partner agencies including on-site meal programs, homeless shelters and emergency food pantries. The Lowcountry Food Bank advocates on behalf of those who experience hunger and helps empower people to make healthy and nutritious food choices. For more information, visit the Lowcountry Food Bank website.

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principal of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.HyundaiHope.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America