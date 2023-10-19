Azenta to Host GENEWIZ Week November 6-10, 2023

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced that GENEWIZ Multiomics and Synthesis Solutions from Azenta Life Sciences will be hosting GENEWIZ Week November 6-10, 2023. The weeklong event will feature various virtual educational workshops, exclusive promotions, and a special grant program to recognize excellence in genomics research.

Throughout the course of the week, the experts in areas including next generation sequencing (NGS), PCR technologies and gene synthesis (GS) will be uncovering the many ways genomics is shaping workflows to go from sample-to-insights and from synthetic design to biological constructs. Each virtual workshop will be followed by an interactive roundtable with Azenta experts and guest speakers.

Each day of GENEWIZ Week will feature a different workshop topic. Online registration is now open.

Date Time Workshop Topic Monday, November 6 10am & 3pm EST "Using Sanger to Complement ONT Whole Plasmid

Sequencing" Tuesday, November 7 10am & 3pm EST "Antibody Sequencing to Synthesis: An Innovative Workflow

Leveraging Machine Learning to Prioritize Leads" Wednesday, November 8 10am & 3pm EST "Unlocking Lentivirus Potential: Benefits, Challenges &

Production" Thursday, November 9 10am & 3pm EST "How Does it All Add Up? Quantitative PCR (qPCR) vs.

Digital PCR (dPCR)" Friday, November 10 10am & 3pm EST "RNA-Seq Bioinformatics

Workshop"

During GENEWIZ Week, the company will recognize excellence in genomics research through its grant program totaling over $40,000 in credits, including a $20,000 grant towards a Proteomics Olink project. This year, seven winners will be awarded a grant for use towards a GENEWIZ service, as well as a bonus grant for consumables. Abstract submissions are due by November 3, 2023 for consideration, and winners will be announced after GENEWIZ Week concludes.

"We are thrilled to bring back our annual GENEWIZ Week," stated Ginger Zhou, SVP & General Manager, GENEWIZ Multiomics and Synthesis Solutions. "This event is a highlight for the team, and we look forward to a week full of collaboration and opportunities to engage with our customers."

Visit the website, GENEWIZ Week, for more details as well as the most up-to-date information.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, Barkey and B Medical Systems.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

