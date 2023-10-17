SchoolStatus Names Tim Mathison as Chief Financial Officer

With deep experience in finance, strategy and M&A Mathison will strengthen SchoolStatus' leadership and growth in the K-12 education solutions market.

RIDGELAND, Miss., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolStatus , a leader in K-12 communication and attendance solutions, has appointed Tim Mathison as its new Chief Financial Officer.

An accomplished finance leader, Mathison brings more than two decades of expertise in areas such as finance, strategy, and M&A to SchoolStatus, where he will help advance the company's work to connect K-12 families and educators through data-driven solutions that empower student success.

Mathison's career has included leading successful expansions for a variety of companies. He began his career in investment banking and private equity before starting his own company, advising and sitting on the boards of privately held companies experiencing rapid growth and transition, as well as founding a dental management company. He has been involved in more than 60 M&A transactions over his career and enjoys the value creation process of working with private equity backed companies. Mathison joins SchoolStatus from Tribute Technology, a company offering innovative technology solutions for funeral businesses, where he served as CFO for more than four years. At Tribute, he contributed to rapid growth, including 11 acquisitions, and successfully recapitalizing and selling the company in 2020, two years after the company's initial private equity investment.

"It's an exciting time for SchoolStatus with our recent acquisitions, product enhancements, and integrations, and our upcoming innovations for 2024," said Russ Davis, Founder and CEO of SchoolStatus. "Our K-12 student success platform connects teachers, educators and district leaders with impactful integrated communications and attendance solutions that empower stakeholders with meaningful data to help students thrive. Tim's deep expertise in corporate finance, growth strategies, development and acquisitions will play a pivotal role in our strategic expansion efforts, aimed at furthering our mission to support integrated school-home communications, improved student attendance, and educator effectiveness across a broader spectrum of K-12 districts."

SchoolStatus provides a comprehensive suite of communication and attendance solutions that enhance educator-to-family connectedness and support improved academic outcomes. Its solutions serve millions of users across all product lines. SchoolStatus' Attention2Attendance solution is helping more than 180 districts across the U.S. to measurably improve student attendance.

"What drew me to SchoolStatus was the mission, growth profile, and market potential," said Mathison. "The Company is at a really exciting inflection point for accelerated growth."

About SchoolStatus

