The College Tour Captures the Exciting Opportunities Awaiting All Students in Higher Education

New Season - Now Available on Amazon Prime Video – Brings Colleges Directly to Viewers, Highlighting the Vibrancy and Inclusivity of Modern College Life.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly-anticipated 9th season of the award-winning series The College Tour , from Emmy-nominated producers Alex Boylan, Lisa Hennessy, and Burton Roberts, continues to be the ultimate college search resource with its intimate look at American colleges and universities all told from the perspective of actual students. Hosted by The Amazing Race winner Alex Boylan , The College Tour is a one-of-a-kind show that gives families the freedom to explore all options in higher education without the burden of travel costs or logistics.

The College Tour TV is a groundbreaking series that brings colleges and universities right to you! Each episode travels to a different school around the country, telling the story of each campus through the lens of its diverse student body. (PRNewswire)

"Season 9 truly showcases the diversity and support found on today's college campuses. From students with autism and learning disabilities to adult learners seeking to advance their education, aspiring doctors, and passionate filmmakers and writers, this season proves that finding the right school can make all the difference," said host, co-creator, and executive producer Alex Boylan.

Although each school featured this season has its own distinct identity, they all embrace a comprehensive approach to preparing their students for success. Whether it's through innovative learning environments, career connections, or internship opportunities, these institutions are dedicated to helping students thrive both on and off campus.

Majors explored across this season's diverse landscape include:

Business Administration

Life Science

Civil Engineering

Literature

Livestock Production

Animation

Featured universities include:

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College

New York Film Academy

Northwest Florida State College

American International College

University of Illinois Chicago

The University of Texas at Dallas

Landmark College

Santa Ana College

Texas Lutheran University

Sarah Lawrence College

Weber State University

Seton Hall University

Los Angeles City College

Cerritos College

"There are so many pathways to success in higher education. It's not always about where your journey starts; it is about the people on the journey who help you along the way to achieve your goals. Every school this season reminds us of the importance of a supportive academic community," Boylan added.

ABOUT:

The College Tour is a groundbreaking TV series that takes the viewer on an intimate journey through campuses across the country, telling each school's story through the diverse lens of its students. Hosted by The Amazing Race winner Alex Boylan, The College Tour brings equity to college readiness by providing a platform to access comprehensive and meaningful information regarding higher education anytime and anywhere, free of charge. The College Tour is available on Amazon Prime Video and on www.thecollegetour.com .

