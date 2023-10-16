Steward Partners Named to InvestmentNews Top Hybrid RIA

As it celebrates its 10th Anniversary, Steward ranks twenty-first out of more than 1,500 firms

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership, has placed in the #21 spot on the InvestmentNews inaugural ranking of the Top Hybrid RIA firms. Since its founding in 2013, Steward Partners has grown to include more than 200 independent advisors in 40 offices located from coast to coast with approximately $30 billion in assets under advisement (AUA) as of June 30, 2023.

"Steward Partners is currently celebrating our 10th anniversary as a firm and we are extremely proud of what our partners have accomplished in such a short time and appreciate this recognition from InvestmentNews," said Jim Gold, CEO and Co-Founder of Steward Partners. "Steward Partners was created to give independent wealth managers control of their businesses and a stake in something larger. The hard work our partners put in every day on behalf of their clients has brought us to this point and will continue to fuel our growth going forward."

Steward Partners' equity partnership business model and client-first attitude have made it consistently one of the fastest-growing RIA firms over the past 10 years. Recently, the firm ranked in the nineteenth spot on Barron's eighth annual ranking of independent registered investment advisor (RIA) firms, marking its fourth consecutive year on the list.

Additional recognition awarded this year includes having 15 wealth managers named to the Forbes 2023 List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, an annual list spotlighting more than 7,000 advisors who are researched, interviewed, and assigned a ranking based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria. Two Steward Partners wealth managers were also included on Forbes America's Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List 2023, and another named to Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State 2023, as well as three wealth managers named to AdvisorHub's 2023 Advisors to Watch List, two on 200 Fastest Growing Advisors to Watch and one on 100 Advisors to Watch - Under 1 billion.

In creating its list of Top Hybrid RIA firms, InvestmentNews looked at data reported on the Securities and Exchange Commission's Form ADV by 1,578 firms headquartered in the United States. Qualifying firms needed to meet the following stringent criteria: (1) latest ADV filing date is either on or after July 1, 2022, (2) total AUM is at least $100M, (3) managed assets for U.S. household clients during its most recently completed fiscal year, with at least one advisor per 500 clients, (4) no more than 50% of amount of regulatory assets under management is attributable to pooled investment vehicles (other than investment companies), (5) no more than 25% of amount of regulatory assets under management is attributable to pension and profit-sharing plans (but not the plan participants), (6) no more than 25% of amount of regulatory assets under management is attributable to corporations or other businesses, (7) provides financial planning services, (8) is not actively engaged in business as a broker-dealer (registered or unregistered), and (9) is not actively engaged in business as a registered representative of a broker-dealer. Neither Steward Partners nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to InvestmentNews in exchange for the ranking.

The complete list of InvestmentNews Topy Hybrid RIAs 2023 can be found here.

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the company fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the company was ranked as one of Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the years 2020-2023. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, international advisory, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for approximately $30 billion in client assets as of August 2023. To learn more about Steward Partners Global Advisory, visit www.stewardpartners.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and SEC-registered investment adviser. Investment Advisory Services may also be offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and separately operated.

