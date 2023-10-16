Remedium selected as finalist for Boehringer Ingelheim Innovation Day

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remedium Bio is excited to announce that the company has been selected as a finalist for the in-person pitch competition at the upcoming Boehringer Ingelheim (BI) External Innovation Day. This year's BI Innovation Day will take place on Oct 26th at the Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals Business Unit headquarters at Fremont, California. Remedium will present its Prometheus™ dose adjustable gene therapy platform technology – a first-in-class system, which enables ultra-low-cost delivery of virtually any subcutaneously administered biologic, as a single injection adjustable dose gene therapy. The company will also highlight progress on its pipeline candidate for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity RMD1202 – a single injection, adjustable dose, subcutaneously administered GLP-1 Receptor Agonist gene therapy.

Prometheus™ - the only adjustable dose gene therapy platform

"We are very honored to have been selected amongst the finalists for this highly competitive and prestigious event," said Frank Luppino, President and CEO of Remedium. "We look forward to presenting our novel platform and in vivo efficacy results for its first indication in a translatable model of Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity".

About Remedium

Remedium Bio, Inc. is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel gene therapies for a broad range of highly debilitating diseases. The company's R&D approach focuses on modularly combining proven technologies to treat well-characterized disease pathology, thereby streamlining elements of the product development process. Remedium's pipeline includes a lead candidate first-in-class, single-injection, potentially disease-modifying gene therapy for the treatment of Osteoarthritis and treatments for the management of Diabetes, Obesity, and Stroke.

