It's a 10 Haircare Mogul Carolyn Aronson Receives Key to the City of Miami at 7th Annual National Love Your Hair Day Celebration

Aronson Receives High Honor, Announces Philanthropic Partnerships and Scholarships, and Launches Celebrity-Backed Men's Hair Color Brand During Miami HQ Extravaganza

MIAMI, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, October 10th, 2023, Carolyn Aronson, CEO & Founder of It's a 10 Haircare, was bestowed the honor of receiving the key to the city of Miami via proclamation by Mayor Francis X. Suarez. This achievement came in celebration of the 7th annual National Love Your Hair Day, the holiday created by Carolyn and It's a 10 on her mission to spread self-love and acceptance for all.

Each year, the observance of the holiday grows in its scope, with this year's celebration including the key to the city, establishing a six-figure cosmetology grant with Beauty Changes Lives allowing Carolyn to shape the future of the next generation of hairstylists, and the unveiling of her next beauty venture, Rewind It 10, the greatest disruptor the men's grooming industry has ever seen, all of which came together at the brand's blowout bash at the brand's Miami headquarters. This celebration comes during a banner year for Carolyn – not only has she received the key to Miami, but also achieved major recognitions including a nomination to Forbes' prestigious 50 Over 50 List, and Beauty Changes Lives' Legacy Award, honoring Carolyn's significant impact on the beauty industry.

"I couldn't be more grateful and honored to receive the key to the city of Miami, especially on National Love Your Hair Day, a day that is so important to me, surrounded by my family, the company I have built, and even a few loyal brand fans," said Carolyn Aronson, CEO & Founder of It's a 10 Haircare. "I give my heart and soul into everything I do, from my brand to my local Miami community, and beyond; thank you to Mayor Suarez and Barbara Sweet-Kemp for this prestigious distinction and to my family who supports me through it all."

Over the years, Carolyn has placed the focus of National Love Yor Hair Day on giving back to the consumer, helping hair heroes in need, and of course fostering self-confidence through haircare. This year, the holiday recognized Carolyn's substantial work with the Junior Achievement of South Florida, in which built the first ever hair salon with the organization and has been a hero for the next generation of beauty professionals, teaching them the value of financial literacy. Aronson also announced a generous, six-figure cosmetology scholarship with Beauty Changes Lives, further helping to empower the careers of ten future hairstylists and have a hand in shaping the next generation. This commitment to philanthropy resulted in the great recognition from the mayor's office.

"Carolyn Aronson's remarkable journey is an inspiring example of resilience and entrepreneurship. As a Latina and self-made mogul, Carolyn rose from a challenging background of foster homes and adoption to create one of the most widely recognized and consumed haircare brands worldwide," said Mayor Francis X Suarez via proclamation. "Her positive impact on Miami's business landscape is a tribute to her dedication and success."

Carolyn's work in the Miami community doesn't stop here. Following this distinction, Carolyn and Mayor Suarez will be meeting in the coming weeks to discuss the Miami foster care system and how Carolyn can become even more involved. As a foster child herself, Carolyn is personally invested in the welfare of foster children and is committed to becoming an ambassador for those in her hometown.

The night's excitement didn't end there – following the well-deserved unveiling of the key to the city, Aronson was joined on stage by husband and President of It's a 10, Jeff Aronson, and longtime friend, hip-hop legend and now business partner Fat Joe. Together, they announced the launch of Rewind It 10, a new men's grooming and hair color brand launching online in December 1st, 2023 and at retail in Sally Beauty in January 2024. Fat Joe came to Carolyn expressing that there were no high-quality hair color brands for men and Rewind It 10 was born out of the trio's entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to quality, high-performance innovation. The night concluded with a surprise visit from Hip Hop icon and longtime friend of the Aronsons, DJ Khaled, who joined in on the unveiling, congratulating Carolyn on her many achievements and announcing himself as not only already an invested user and brand fan, but also a celebrity brand ambassador of Rewind it 10.

For more information about It's a 10 Haircare and National Love Your Hair Day, please visit www.itsa10haircare.com

About It's A 10 Haircare:

It's a 10 Haircare is an established, professional hair care line offering exceptional multipurpose products via salons and beauty supply stores worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world, It's A 10 Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. It's A 10 Haircare's collections include exceptional 10-in-1 multi-purpose products perfected and simplified to one unique lineup, providing solutions to all possible hair care needs.

About Rewind It 10:

Created by It's a 10 Haircare founder Carolyn Aronson, President of It's a 10 Haircare Jeff Aronson, and legendary Hip Hop rapper Fat Joe, Rewind It 10 Hair is every man's solution to at-home hair coloring. With 3+ years in the making, Rewind it 10 is made from high quality, professional-grade Italian formulas that allow men everywhere access to salon-quality results from the comfort of their home or local barber. Adored by top-tier brand ambassadors including DJ Khaled, Tank, Travis Kelce, Tyson Beckford, Jencarlos Canela, Stephen Thompson, Kevin Creekman, and, of course, Fat Joe. Launching online in December 2023 and at retail in Sally Beauty in January 2024.

About National Love Your Hair Day:

Created by Carolyn Aronson and her haircare company, It's a 10 Haircare in 2017, the day is for "people to love themselves, appreciate others and join together to impact change." It celebrates the uniqueness and diversity of hair — and humanity — and is aptly celebrated on 10/10.

