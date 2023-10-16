Forbes Once Again Names Cresset One of America's Top RIA Firms

Cresset rises to number #32 among top 250 RIAs ranked

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresset Asset Management (Cresset) has once again been named to Forbes' annual list of America's Top RIA Firms, rising to the #32 slot among 250 firms ranked, up from #48 in 2022.

Cresset (PRNewsfoto/Cresset) (PRNewswire)

As Forbes reports, "Registered investment advisory firms are legally bound by a fiduciary standard, and thus committed to working in a client's best interest rather than a 'suitability' standard, which can translate into high commissions. All of the RIAs on Forbes list have strong pedigrees when it comes to providing a steady hand for clients and preserving their wealth over the long term."

"We are honored to once again be recognized by Forbes as one of the top RIA firms in the nation," said Avy Stein, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of Cresset.

The Forbes ranking of America's Top RIA Firms, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. The algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, and industry experience. View Forbes' full 2023 list of America's Top RIA Firms: https://www.forbes.com/lists/top-ria-firms/?sh=40b01cd3cd5b

About Cresset

Cresset is an independent, award-winning multi-family office and private investment firm with $40 billion (as of 7/13/2023) in assets under management. Cresset serves the unique needs of entrepreneurs, CEO founders, wealth creators, executives, and partners, as well as high-net-worth and multi-generational families. Our goal is to deliver a new paradigm for wealth management, allowing clients to pursue what matters most to them.

Cresset offers access to a comprehensive suite of family office services, deeply personalized wealth management, investment advisory, planning, and other services through Cresset Asset Management LLC. Cresset Partners LLC, Cresset's private investing group, offers clients direct access to institutional-quality real estate, private equity, private credit, and other investment opportunities. Cresset Asset Management LLC and Cresset Partners LLC are SEC registered investment advisors. Please visit https://cressetcapital.com for more information.

Cresset refers to Cresset Manager, LLC and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Cresset Asset Management, LLC provides investment advisory, family office, and other services to individuals, families, and institutional clients. Cresset Partners, LLC provides investment advisory services strictly to investment vehicles investing in private equity, real estate and other investment opportunities. Cresset Asset Management, LLC, and Cresset Partners, LLC are SEC registered investment advisors.

Cresset has been named one of America's Top RIA by Forbes for 2023. Firm rankings were developed by SHOOK Research, using a ranking algorithm. Cresset paid no application fee to participate.

Media Contact:

Michael Walsh

mwalsh@cressetcapital.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cresset