Cobblers Direct Launches Luxury Sneaker Cleaning Services

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobblers Direct, the online entity of the world's largest and most trusted shoe, boot, and handbag repair company, is delighted to add luxury sneaker cleaning services for designer sneakers and athletic sneakers to its repair portfolio. Services include a professional deep clean of the interior and exterior of the sneaker and sole re-whitening – also known as sole deoxidation.

Sneakers are universally popular with both collectors and the everyday user. With such high demand for sneakers, along with an expectation that sneakers look clean during their wear, professional sneaker cleaning has become a growing need – with few experts to do the work.

"DIY sneaker cleaning products promise good results but are often difficult to use and fail to remove the yellowing from the soles and dirt from fabrics, suede, and leather", says Stephen Kelly, Co-Founder and CEO of Cobblers Direct. "Our luxury sneaker cleaning services are completed by experts using world-class products and equipment to bring designer sneakers, vintage sneakers, and athletic sneakers back to life. We clean all brands including Nike, Air Jordan, Addidas, Puma, Gucci, Cole Haan, Christian Dior, St. Laurent, and more."

Cobblers Direct is thrilled to offer professional sneaker cleaning services to customers nationwide, and with mastery earned from over a century of careful craftsmanship, the artisans at Cobblers Direct deliver customers a world-class experience. New sneaker cleaning services include discounts for multiple pairs.

Visit the Sneaker Cleaning Services page and ship your sneakers directly to Cobblers Direct, or stop by your local DSW to place your Cobblers Direct sneaker cleaning order on the spot.

Cobblers Direct, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is the online spin-off the world's largest shoe repair company – The Shoe Hospitals – who have been repairing shoes, boots, belts, handbags, and all-things-leather since 1906. The company seeks to encourage consumers to "repair over replace" by making the highest quality craftsmanship available to anyone, anywhere. Cobblers Direct is powered by lifelong cobblers who love their craft. For more information, visit www.cobblersdirect.com or email support@cobblersdirect.com.

