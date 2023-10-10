SymphonyAI Appoints Financial Technology Visionary Blythe Masters to Its Board

Motive Partners founding partner and former J.P. Morgan senior executive joins board of fast-growing SymphonyAI as it accelerates predictive and generative AI leadership and growth

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyAI, a leader in predictive and generative AI enterprise SaaS, announced today that, as part of a strategic expansion of the board, it has appointed Blythe Masters as an independent member of the SymphonyAI board.

A financial services and financial technology visionary with more than 35 years of professional experience, Masters is a founding partner at Motive Partners, a private equity firm that specializes in financial technology and is renowned for bringing together leading investors, operators, and innovators. She was also a senior executive at J.P. Morgan for 27 years, where she built the structured credit and physical commodities businesses, was CFO and Head of Regulatory Affairs of the Corporate & Investment Bank and served on the firmwide Executive Committee. She also serves as a non-executive board member for Motive Partners portfolio companies Forge Global and CAIS, as well as GCM Grosvenor, and is a former board member of Credit Suisse Group, A.P. Møller Maersk, and Santander Group's International Advisory Board. Masters chairs Wilshire's Digital Asset Advisory Group, another Motive Partners portfolio company, and is an advisor to SandboxAQ, the enterprise quantum services business.

Masters joins SymphonyAI at a time of significant momentum for the company. In addition to rapidly approaching a $500M revenue run rate and more than 40% annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth in 2023, the company is introducing a series of predictive and generative AI-based enterprise solutions as part of its aggressive growth strategy.

"Blythe is a globally respected financial industry leader and strategist who brings rich, diverse, and deep experience to the role as we strategically expand the SymphonyAI board," said Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, founder and chairman of SymphonyAI. "She has led organizations ranging from fast-moving startups to global giants in building new businesses, innovating in the financial sector, and navigating the intersection of rapid technology change and responsible governance. We welcome Blythe's expertise and energy as we continue our rapid growth. She will provide invaluable insights as we continue to establish SymphonyAI as the leader in generative AI-enabled financial crime prevention."

"SymphonyAI's track record and vision for transformational predictive and generative AI SaaS for industries is exciting. I look forward to supporting the acceleration of the company's strategic execution and value creation," said Masters. "The opportunity to change the course of fraud detection and impact regulatory compliance with AI is both exciting and important, and I am energized to work with a team that is setting the pace of innovation globally with enterprise-class AI applications."

Masters was formerly CEO of Digital Asset Holdings, which created the leading enterprise smart contract language DAML used in blockchain transactions. She is a past chair of the Global Financial Markets Association (GFMA), the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), and the Governing Board of the Linux Foundation's open-source Hyperledger Project. Masters is a Senior Scholar at Trinity College, Cambridge, where she received a BA in economics.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, finance, manufacturing, media, and IT/enterprise service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is a SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Learn more at www.symphonyai.com

