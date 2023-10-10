Sullivan Collector Cars Auction Sells Out: 100 Percent of Vehicles to Sell with No Reserve to Highest Bidder

Sullivan Collector Cars Auction Sells Out: 100 Percent of Vehicles to Sell with No Reserve to Highest Bidder

CARTHAGE, Ill., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sullivan Collector Cars - a BigIron company, is thrilled to announce that Day 1 of the upcoming autumn auction in Carthage, Illinois, scheduled for October 30 - 31, has officially sold out with limited space still available on the October 31st docket. This remarkable achievement comes as a testament to the passion and enthusiasm within the collector car community.

(PRNewswire)

This sold-out, 100 percent No Reserve docket is proof of the industry's strength. Joe Sullivan - Sullivan Collector Cars

The eagerly anticipated event will feature an impressive docket of nearly 300 extraordinary vehicles, all of which will be offered to the highest bidder with No Reserve during the online-only, timed auction. A preview of the complete docket is available here.

Joe Sullivan, of Sullivan Collector Cars, expressed his excitement about the upcoming auction, stating, "The enthusiasm and anticipation within the collector car community is strong, as evidenced by our prior auction. Our sold-out docket will showcase a spectacular array of vehicles, including iconic models like the GTO and Cadillac Series 62, among others."

Sullivan continued, "Our autumn auction was built upon the enormous energy we generated just a few months ago. This exceptional, sold-out, 100 percent No Reserve docket is proof of the industry's strength. In addition, we have accumulated a diverse collection of vehicles that offers something for everyone."

Sullivan Collector Cars is already gearing up for the next online timed auction, scheduled for February 2024. The preview of these outstanding vehicles will be held at the Carthage, IL, facility the week leading up to the auction. Those interested in participating as consignors or bidders are encouraged to visit sullivanauctioneers.com for more information.

About Sullivan Collector Cars: Sullivan Collector Cars – a BigIron company, is a premier destination for automotive enthusiasts and collectors. Specializing in the auction of exceptional collector cars, Sullivan Collector Cars offers a platform for both buyers and sellers to engage in a thrilling exchange of rare and classic automobiles. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for preserving automotive heritage, Sullivan Collector Cars continues to be a driving force in the collector car community.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BigIron