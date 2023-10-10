Reorg Announces CreditAI

Unlock the Power of Reorg's Proprietary Intel and Analysis With Cutting-Edge Generative AI





NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reorg , the leading global provider of credit data, analytics and intelligence, announced its latest innovation, CreditAI, an industry-first artificial intelligence model set to redefine how subscribers interact with the platform.

Subscribers will be able to experience the full power of generative AI to transform how they access and distill vital credit information.

Benefits of CreditAI:

Replace laborious keyword searches with plain language queries to access Reorg's intelligence articles covering 11,000-plus companies dating back to 2018.

Unravel opaque and complicated situations effortlessly, extract key facts and uncover smarter actionable insights.

Maximize efficiency with real-time data refreshes, automatic recall of search history and direct access to sources.

Currently in advanced user-testing, CreditAI will be released exclusively for Reorg subscribers in November.

Sreekanth Mallikarjun, Reorg's chief scientist and head of AI innovation, said, "CreditAI boasts a user-friendly interface and enables seamless interactive natural language search. We have harnessed state-of-the-art technologies, including industry-leading vector and memory databases in conjunction with LLMs fortified with our proprietary architecture and guardrails."

Kent Collier, Reorg's founder and CEO, said, "CreditAI is 100% consistent with our vision to transform the way the global markets can access and use complex information. It is our latest innovation that will enable subscribers to discover, extract and analyze the information that matters to them. CreditAI is the only generative AI of its kind in the credit industry, simplifying and optimizing workflows for our users."

About Reorg

Founded in 2013, Reorg combines powerful technology along with financial analysis, legal analysis and reporting to provide a granular view of hard-to-find credit information. Together with document, compliance and data management we offer a holistic solution set for global credit market participants. Reorg has experienced rapid growth over the last decade and today serves more than 30,000 professionals across the world's leading hedge funds, asset managers, investment banks, law firms, professional services and advisors. To learn more, visit Reorg.com.

