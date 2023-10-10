Huntington Bank Honored with ABA Foundation Community Commitment Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huntington National Bank ("Huntington") was nationally recognized by the American Bankers Association Foundation for its Lift LocalSM Business program with a 2023 ABA Foundation Community Commitment Award. The ABA Foundation awarded Huntington for its efforts in the Economic Inclusion category, and presented the award during the ABA's Annual Convention on Oct. 10 in Nashville.

"Huntington is committed to supporting small businesses and the communities they call home," said Maggie Ference, Senior Vice President and Business Banking Credit, Operations, and SBA Director. "We are honored to be named a 2023 Community Commitment Award winner and grateful to be recognized alongside so many other impressive bank programs."

Huntington's Lift Local Business program supports minority-, woman-, and veteran-owned small businesses throughout the business life cycle — from start-up to expansion. The program offers loans, business planning support, free financial education courses delivered through Operation HOPE, and other services to help small business owners achieve their goals. Lift Local Business is a key component of Huntington's $40 billion Strategic Community Plan, which is focused on driving economic inclusion through access to capital, affordable housing and home ownership, and community lending and investment.

Since Huntington launched the program in 2020, Lift Local Business has booked more than 1,100 loans, totaling $77 million.

"We believe strong communities are communities where there are good jobs, a stable housing market, and a strong sense of belonging," said Brant Standridge, President of Consumer and Regional Banking. "At Huntington, we're focused on making these things a reality through our commitment to community development by finding meaningful ways to help the communities throughout our footprint become the best they can be."

Award entries were submitted in seven categories: affordable housing, community and economic development, financial education, economic inclusion, protecting older Americans, supporting military families and volunteerism. Award winners were chosen by leaders of nationally recognized experts and organizations in each field.

The selection committee chose the winning banks based on the creativity and thoughtfulness of programs — traditional or innovative in nature and structure — that embody the ideals of corporate social responsibility and demonstrate success in making an impact.

"The nominations in each of these categories were incredibly strong, making this year's winners even more impressive," said Lindsay Torrico, executive director, ABA Foundation. "We applaud Huntington Bank for its commitment to community engagement and hope other banks across the country will be inspired by its Lift Local Business."

For more information about Huntington's Lift Local Business program visit huntington.com/SmallBusiness/loans/lift-local. To learn more about the ABA Foundation Community Commitment Awards, visit aba.com/awards.

