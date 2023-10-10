ClinIntell Launches CDI 2.0, A New Era of Severity Reporting Powered by Predictive Analytics

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClinIntell, the healthcare industry's leading severity-reporting data analytics company, announces the launch of CDI 2.0, a next-generation and progressive severity-reporting and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) approach. CDI 2.0 enhances traditional CDI models by utilizing sophisticated insights through the analysis of inpatient claims level data. This model ushers in a new era of proactive, data-driven, and provider-focused severity documentation improvement strategies.

Traditional CDI models (CDI 1.0) rely heavily on chart reviews and insights derived from benchmarking claims data. CDI 2.0 enables a proactive provider-focused addition, with insights into severity documentation vulnerabilities derived from sophisticated analytics applied to your hospital's unique and ever-changing inpatient population.

ClinIntell's revolutionary population-based approach combines advanced analytics with dynamic visualization tools, improvement strategies, and a provider-specific training and performance-monitoring mobile app that achieves long-term sustainable results.

"On their own, traditional CDI approaches simply cannot keep pace with the growing complexities and demands of the current post-COVID healthcare environment, which includes the constant pressure to do more with less," says Terrance Govender, MD, ClinIntell's Vice President of Medical Affairs at Becker's Annual HITRCM in October 2023. "We have pioneered a population and provider-focused approach to optimizing your organization's severity reporting data with CDI 2.0. Healthcare executives now have a proactive provider-focused option to augment current efforts, driving scalable and sustainable severity documentation improvements."

Core differentiators and features that facilitate CDI 2.0:

Empowering leadership with a system to optimize provider-level data for a "top-down" approach to documentation improvement.

Fostering provider accountability through personalized tracking and reports.

Providing insights that promote collaboration between clinicians across specialties.

Offering actionable insights and a Targeted List of Conditions to drive efficient, impactful, and meaningful documentation improvement strategies.

Tracking short- and long-term documentation performance gaps at the health system, facility, and provider levels.

Pushing customized and transparent reports to clinical leadership, with insights into provider and peer documentation performance across targeted conditions.

Empowering individual providers with ongoing performance monitoring data and severity documentation training, including clinically relevant tips on targeted lists of conditions.

Healthcare executives lack the analytical data insights to enable a progressive, more efficient top-down provider-focused approach.

ClinIntell's predictive analytics enables the industry to break through the diminishing marginal returns of CDI 1.0 and jump the curve to CDI 2.0, promoting proactive optimization of documentation initiatives. This pioneering approach results in greater physician engagement for sustainable improvements in accurate patient severity reporting.

The next era of CDI starts now.

About ClinIntell

ClinIntell is a healthcare technology company that has pioneered patient population severity reporting through the analysis of claims data. ClinIntell's patient population severity reporting analytics and metrics enable acute care organizations to optimize reimbursement and risk adjustment reporting via a lean, provider-focused approach. Our approach, uniquely named CDI 2.0, removes the industry's reliance on benchmarking, which can be misleading, to assess severity reporting performance and identify opportunities to improve.

To learn more about CDI 2.0's breakthrough predictive capabilities firsthand, visit clinintell.com or book a demo to see your hospital's unique patient population mix using publicly available Medicare data and our proprietary algorithms.

