Samsung Health Taps b.well Connected Health To Make Personalized Healthcare A Reality

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- b.well today announced at the HLTH 2023 conference that Samsung Health will use the b.well Connected Health platform to transform how consumers manage their health and engage with healthcare solutions and services. This new offering will enable Samsung Health users to create a longitudinal health record, receive proactive health insights, and conveniently access care from a growing network of trusted providers — all through a single secure application on Galaxy smartphones.

"As one of the world's leading electronics companies, Samsung is uniquely positioned to empower consumers with proactive insights and give them convenient access to care," said Dr. Hon Pak, Head of Digital Health Team at Samsung Electronics. "With b.well, we are planning to create a consumer health experience that is frictionless, connected, and easy to navigate — the way healthcare should be."

The seamless integration between Samsung Health with the b.well Connected Health platform is a significant step toward providing consumers with a unified and holistic health experience. This integration empowers Samsung Health users to consolidate a 360-degree view of their health, which not only includes clinical records but also encompasses wearables, pharmacy, laboratory, and insurance data including that from CMS and Veterans Affairs. For consumers, this places them in control of their data, allowing them to determine how it is shared and utilized.

Beyond a longitudinal health record, Samsung Health users will receive deeply personalized insights and proactive health recommendations, driven by the b.well platform's algorithmic approach using Clinical Quality Measures and advanced analytics. The b.well platform will also establish direct connections to participating in-person, digital, and virtual care providers, ensuring users can easily act on insights and connect to the care they need. With health data tracked on their devices, users might receive a reminder for a preventive screening, a prompt to follow up on a care plan from their physician, or a helpful reminder for someone they care for. Every recommendation is tailored to the individual's unique health profile.

"Today's news represents a huge step toward a healthcare experience that is more transparent, and convenient. Health data is just the beginning — it's the personalized insights and actionable care connections that will create meaningful change for consumers," said Kristen Valdes, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of b.well. "We are excited to support Samsung's vision to create a truly connected healthcare ecosystem where consumers are in control of their health data and receive timely insights alongside clear, actionable choices that make it easy to manage their entire family's health."

Leveraging the combined capabilities of Samsung Health and b.well, digitally enabled participating providers will be able to offer scheduling for in-person care, telehealth, second opinion services, pharmacy management services, and more to millions of Samsung Health users. Walgreens, ThedaCare, Lee Health, and Rise Health will be among the first forward-thinking organizations to connect consumers instantly to in-person and virtual care — establishing a high-quality digital health experience that is integrated, personalized, accessible, and available in the palm of their hands.

"Walgreens aims to deliver more joyful lives through better health, and one of the ways we can do this is by providing a frictionless and improved patient experience across the entire health continuum, which includes enabling the ability to manage your health at your fingertips," said Tracey D. Brown, Executive Vice President, President of Walgreens retail and Chief Customer Officer. "Collaborations like this one with b.well and Samsung aim to provide Americans access to the care they need, when they need it, while empowering them to be more engaged in their health. We look forward to finding additional ways to provide quick access to proactive and relevant information that matters most to them about their health."

Dr. Hon Pak, Kristen Valdes and Tracey D. Brown will discuss the collaboration in a panel session at HLTH entitled "Tech That Empowers." The session occurs on Monday, Oct. 9, at 1:40 p.m. PT on the Sky Stage. Additionally, HLTH attendees can learn more about Samsung Health and the b.well Connected Health Platform by visiting Samsung at Booth #4424 or b.well at Booth #2035.

About b.well Connected Health

b.well Connected Health is on a mission to solve healthcare's fragmentation problem. b.well's scalable, FHIR-based platform unifies all healthcare data, solutions, and services in one place — empowering healthcare organizations to offer experiences where consumers can create longitudinal health records, receive proactive, n-of-1 health insights, and conveniently shop and access care for themselves and their loved ones. Our white-labeled solution integrates within existing digital systems, enhancing technology investments and ensuring consumers are the heart of every interaction. Learn more at icanbwell.com .

