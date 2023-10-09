GENESIS CONTINUES RETAIL EXPANSION WITH FIRST FACILITY IN NEW JERSEY

Genesis of Cherry Hill marks one of 9 standalone Genesis retailers in the United States

MARLTON, N.J., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genesis previewed Genesis of Cherry Hill, its first standalone retailer in New Jersey and one of nine in the United States.

Genesis is committed to providing a seamless and personalized retail experience for customers. At Genesis of Cherry Hill, customers are welcomed into an open floorplan embodying distinctive brand elements and showcasing the award-winning Genesis product line-up.

In addition to the in-store experience, visitors can take full advantage of Genesis Concierge, a complimentary service that pairs customers with a personal advisor to aid in creating a seamless shopping experience. Genesis Concierge assists in scheduling test drives, at the retail facility or at home, and arranging vehicle delivery to the customer's residence or place of business.

Every Genesis comes with a complimentary three-year subscription to Service Valeti, a service where customers can schedule maintenance online or via the mobile app with the flexibility to choose the location of vehicle drop off and pick up. A courtesy vehicle is provided for the duration of service all at the customer's convenience.

Genesis of Cherry Hill is owned and operated by Peter Lanzavecchia, president of Genesis of Cherry Hill and chairman of the Genesis retail advisory board.

"We are pleased to have partnered with Peter Lanzavecchia and his team to open the first standalone retail facility in New Jersey," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "Our first dedicated facility in the Philadelphia metro area represents a significant milestone on our journey to reach an even broader audience of American consumers."

"Genesis of Cherry Hill represents our commitment to redefining the retail experience for customers," said Peter Lanzavecchia, president of Genesis of Cherry Hill. "We are proud to open the doors to a new standalone facility and share the award-winning Genesis product lineup with customers in our community."

To celebrate the grand opening and give back to the local community, Genesis Gives, the corporate social responsibility initiative of Genesis Motor America, and Genesis of Cherry Hill presented the Jaws Youth PlayBook with $20,000 to support its mission of supporting at-risk youth in the Greater Philadelphia Region with play and health initiatives. Additionally, the Genesis Inspiration Foundation, a nonprofit organization in which Lanzavecchia serves on the board of directors, is committed to connecting youth to the transformative power of the arts. The organization and Genesis of Cherry Hill awarded Superior Arts Institute with a $20,000 donation to support arts education.

Genesis of Cherry Hill is one of many planned standalone retail facilities for the brand in the United States. Several more locations are currently under development nationwide.

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

i Genesis Service Valet is available for original purchaser of the vehicle from Authorized Genesis Retailers during the scheduled maintenance period which includes scheduled maintenance and normal wear, parts replacement or warranty repairs to your vehicle for 3 years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage area varies by retailer. Charges and fees may apply. Contact your Authorized Genesis Retail Service Advocate for details.

