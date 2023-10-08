VTOMAN Launches New Solar Panels and is Offering October Prime Day Sale on Amazon

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the increasing global demand for sustainable energy, VTOMAN has recently launched their VS series portable solar panels. This series of solar panels has been successfully launched on Amazon US and VTOMAN is planning to offer the best discounts for Prime Big Deal Days, providing consumers with a more environmentally friendly and efficient energy solution.

Up to $300 Off Prime Big Deal Days

The October Prime Day deals for Vtoman will begin on Oct. 10th. Buyers can head over to the Vtoman Amazon page to see all of the best deals starting on the 10th - scoring up to $300 off select solar panel products.

Vtoman VS110 Portable Solar Panel, a bestseller with entry level power of 110 watts, upgraded 23% conversion rate, more compatibility, and grab-and-go use flexibility.

Vtoman VS220 Portable Solar Panel, another bestseller with decent output power of 220W, upgraded 23% conversion rate, more compatibility, and higher waterproof rating.

Vtoman VS400 Portable Solar Panel, comes with huge output power of 400W, upgraded 23% conversion rate, higher output voltage of 40V, and IP67 waterproof rating.

Additionally, more discounts from VTOMAN can be purchased through the Vtoman Amazon Store and Vtoman website.

23% High Energy Conversion Rate

It adopt the latest technology materials, which generate energy more efficiently from sunlight, with a conversion efficiency of up to 23% higher than other traditional battery panels.

Wide Compatibility With MC4/Anderson/XT60/DC5521

VTOMAN VS series solar panels have 4 kinds of interfaces, including MC4, Anderson, XT60 and DC5521 connectors. In addition to being compatible with VTOMAN portable power stations, they are also compatible with most power stations on the market.

Foldable And Portable

The VS series solar panels can be folded into a smaller size for easy carrying, providing greater flexibility for outdoor and off-grid use. They also have an IP67 waterproof rating, which can prevent the panels from water splashing.

About VTOMAN

VTOMAN is a globally reliable developer of lithium battery applications, with products covering outdoor portable energy storage power supplies and electric power tools. By focusing primarily on portable power, VTOMAN is creating new off-grid lifestyles that are safer, more practical, and more environmentally friendly. Vtoman offers a 2-Year warranty on all Vtoman products. If any questions during use, just feel free to contact Vtoman customer service.

CONTACT: service.us@vtoman.com

