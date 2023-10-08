Jim Rogers, Independent Director of Waton Securities International, Visited Shenzhen to Celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival: Maintain a Positive Outlook on China

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 27th, 2023, renowned American investor Jim Rogers, in his capacity as Non-executive Director and Consultant Committee Member of Hong Kong-based Waton Securities International Limited, visited the company's Shenzhen headquarter and attended the Mid-Autumn Festival dinner held by the company in the evening.

Jim Rogers (PRNewswire)

Mr. Zheng Weining, Founder and Chairman of Canyou Group, and Chairman of the Zheng Weining Charity Foundation, also graciously joined the dinner. During the dinner, he engaged in a thoughtful discussion with Mr. Zhou Kai, Chairman of Waton Securities, and other guests about advancing philanthropic initiatives and exploring potential partnerships. The aim of the discussion was to further philanthropic causes benefiting people with disabilities within China and beyond, and to lend greater support on a global scale.

Waton Securities, as a licensed broker in Hong Kong and a world-leading SaaS service provider, has accumulated over 34 years of operating experience since its establishment in 1989. With insights drawn from serving clients through traditional channels, the firm today applies innovative technologies to empower digital transformation. Through its pioneering Broker Cloud (brokerage SaaS service), Waton Securities exports premier software and advisory solutions on a global scale, advancing access to financial services worldwide. Additionally, the company maintains a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services to jointly drive continued innovation at the intersection of technology and finance.

During the dinner, Mr. Rogers and Mr. Zheng respectively expressed their desire to continue deepening their philanthropic cooperation with Waton Securities and jointly support the company's expanding international operations.

