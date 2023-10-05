Givex to Sponsor Retail Gift Card Association (RGCA) Forum from October 8 to 10

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Givex is pleased to announce its participation in the Retail Gift Card Association (RGCA) Forum taking place at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas, from October 8 to 10.

Givex Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Givex) (PRNewswire)

On Monday, October 9 from 3:40 p.m. to 4:25 p.m., Givex VP of Client Relationship Management Laura Velasco will introduce a panel facilitated by Hollis Thornton with TOTUS about B2B trends and benefits.

The RGCA Forum features top retail and payments executives that will share insights and best practices around gift cards through a series of keynotes and breakout sessions.

The panel that Velasco will introduce will cover B2B trends in the gift card industry, an analysis of what works and what doesn't, and a discussion around best practices and the value of a B2B gift card program.

Velasco, who has been with Givex for more than eight years, works out of the company's Dallas office, providing hands-on support to various US-based clients.

"RGCA offers us a great opportunity to network, share our knowledge and learn about new trends in the gift card space," said Velasco. "Givex was founded almost 24 years ago as a gift card provider, and the company has grown exponentially since then, offering an integrated tech platform including point-of-sale systems, loyalty programs, GivexPay and more. I look forward to sharing our story at the RGCA Forum."

For more information about Givex's gift card programs, please visit https://web.givex.com/gift-card/.

About Givex

The world is changing. Givex is ready. Since 1999, Givex has provided technology solutions that unleash the full potential of engagement, creating and cultivating powerful connections that unite brands and customers. With a global footprint of 124,000+ active locations across more than 100 countries, Givex unleashes strategic insights, empowering brands through reliable technology and exceptional support. Givex's integrated end-to-end management solution provides Gift Cards, GivexPOS, Loyalty Programs and more, creating growth opportunities for businesses of all sizes and industries. Learn more about how to streamline workflows, tackle complex challenges and transform data into actionable insights at www.givex.com.

