Frito-Lay® Provides Critical Support to Families in Need in Year Two of Partnership with LULAC National Educational Service Centers

Frito-Lay invests $150,000 to support 360 participants, building on 2022 program success

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Frito-Lay today announced its continued partnership with LULAC National Educational Service Centers, Inc. (LNESC) for a second year. Partnering with LNESC and its Pathways to Uplift and Empower through Novel Technology and Education Services (P.U.E.N.T.E.S.) program, the initiative bridges the language translation and technology digital divide to empower Hispanic families to develop digital literacy skills. In 2023, Frito-Lay will support the digital literacy program in six U.S. markets and will create learning environments for parents and children in need.

"Frito-Lay remains committed to supporting our Hispanic communities by providing the resources necessary to thrive in an increasingly digital world," said Wilson Alarcon, Frito-Lay senior manager and President of Adelante Employee Resource Group for Frito-Lay. "Our commitment to ensuring equal opportunities for all is unwavering, and we're proud to continue this program in the communities we call home."

Building on 2022 Success

In the partnership's inaugural year, Frito-Lay's investment provided more than 250 families across the U.S. with a pathway to develop digital literacy. Before starting the program, 51.5% of participants were not fully confident with technology. After completing the P.U.E.N.T.E.S. program, 100% of participants had become more confident with technology.

"What began as a call to action to create access to online resources for struggling families during the wake of the pandemic has proven digital literacy to be essential not only in times of crisis, but as a necessity in everyday life," said LNESC Executive Director Richard Roybal. "We are excited to find creative and innovative methods to bring digital education and understanding of technology to families in the communities we serve."

In 2023, the program will be available for at-risk students and families in Dallas, Topeka, Houston, Los Angeles, San Antonio and Vancouver (WA).

Making a Long-Term Impact

The bilingual digital education program provides a tangible, long-term impact, allowing participants access to information and resources to do schoolwork, financial aid searches, job training, job searches, ESL courses, online citizenship, résumés, college applications and GED preparation along with other on-line tools to improve their employment status and open future opportunities.

"I would recommend this to everyone," said Cecil Dozier, LNESC digital literacy beneficiary in Topeka, Kansas. "The teachers were very patient with me, as I am a slow learner. I am trying to get my daughter to come and bring her children to learn more of this. This is what we need to function in this world today."

This program honors Hispanic Heritage Month and complements PepsiCo's Racial Equality Journey (REJ) Hispanic Initiative, a $172 million set of commitments to increase representation within its workforce, support Hispanic-owned businesses and help create economic opportunities in Hispanic American communities. This REJ initiative reinforces Frito-Lay's long-standing commitment and history of helping local communities across America for more than 90 years.

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $23 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's® and Ruffles® potato chips, Doritos® and Tostitos® tortilla chips and branded dips, Cheetos® snacks, Stacy's® pita chips, PopCorners® popped-corn snack, SunChips® multigrain snacks and Fritos® corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com, on Twitter (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

About LULAC National Educational Service Centers, Inc. (LNESC)

LULAC National Educational Service Centers, Inc. (LNESC) was established in 1973 by the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) to provide educational programming to high-need students throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Throughout 16 education and technology centers, LNESC has served over 607,000 students, sent 159,000 students on to college, and awarded nearly $30 million in scholarships. LNESC's results are made possible by a network of dedicated field staff, top-notch teachers, over 90 school partners, and the support of LULAC - the nation's largest membership-based Latino organization. LNESC works to change lives and build Latino communities, one student at a time. www.LNESC.org

