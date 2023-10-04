Yatra Online, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on October 16, 2023

GURUGRAM, India and NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatra Online, Inc. ("Company") (NASDAQ: YTRA), India's leading corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel agencies, today announced that it will report its first quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023 before market opens in New York on Monday, October 16, 2023. The Company will post the release in the Investor Relations section of its website at http://investors.yatra.com

The release will be followed by a conference call hosted by Company's senior management team on October 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (or 8:30 PM India Standard Time) to discuss the results.

Webcast Link

Participant Details

Operator Assisted Dial-In:

United States (Local): +1 404 975 4839

United States (Toll-Free): +1 833 470 1428

Global Dial-In Numbers: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=56419

Access Code: 248075

In accordance with its corporate disclosure policies and to prevent any leaks of financial results and ensure fairness, the Company is currently in its quiet period. This period will end on the date of the F1Q24 financial results on October 16th. During the quiet period, the Company will not disclose any financials, comment on financial results, or respond to related questions.

About Yatra Online, Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. is the ultimate parent company of Yatra Online Limited, India's leading corporate travel services provider with approximately 813 large corporate customers and one of India's leading online travel companies. The company provides information, pricing, availability and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. With approximately 105,600 hotels and homestays contracted in approximately 1,490 cities across India, as well as approximately 2 million hotels around the world, the company is India's largest platform for domestic hotels.

