Southern Company third-quarter earnings to be released November 2

ATLANTA, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company plans to release its earnings for the third-quarter of 2023 by 7:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. President and CEO Christopher C. Womack and CFO Daniel S. Tucker will discuss earnings during a conference call for financial analysts at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 2.

Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference at https://investor.southerncompany.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy distribution company with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers' and communities' needs while advancing our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have earned the company national awards and recognition from numerous organizations, including Forbes, The Military Times, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, J.D. Power, Fortune, Human Rights Campaign and more. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

