Ring Announces Million Dollar Search for Extraterrestrials This Halloween Season

Whole Home Security Company Is Offering $1 Million for Capturing a Real Extraterrestrial1 Sighting on a Ring Device

HAWTHORNE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all Extraterrestrial enthusiasts! For almost 100 years, scientists, experts, and average homeowners have shared stories and video clips of Extraterrestrial sightings. Starting today, Ring, known for its expansive line up of smart video doorbells, home security cameras, alarm systems, and more, wants you to investigate. The whole home security company invites customers to keep their eyes peeled for any unusual Extraterrestrial activity during the busiest doorbell season of the year.

Ring (PRNewswire)

With new sightings and further evidence that lifeforms might exist beyond Earth's atmosphere, there's a possibility that Extraterrestrial activity could be happening right outside your front door or in your backyard. Customers all over the world capture life's unexpected and delightful moments through their Ring Video Doorbells and Cameras. Now, you could be rewarded for catching an otherworldly sighting.

Starting today until November 3, 2023, Ring is offering a $1,000,000 Grand Prize2 to a US resident who captures unaltered Scientific Evidence of a real Extraterrestrial lifeform on their indoor or outdoor Ring device. All video submissions meeting contest requirements and submission criteria, as defined by the Official Rules, will be reviewed by a Space and Extraterrestrial Expert. If the Expert is convinced that your sighting meets the Scientific Evidence criteria of an Extraterrestrial lifeform, you will be contacted directly and provided with the next steps required to confirm your sighting, as defined in the Official Rules.

Submit your Scientific Evidence on RingMillionDollarSighting.com now until the contest ends on November 3, 2023, at 11:59pm EDT. If you don't locate any real Extraterrestrials, don't worry: you can still enter to win an "Out of this World" Prize! To enter, simply capture and submit your most creative interpretation of an Extraterrestrial sighting on your Ring device, and you will be in the running among your earthling peers to win a $500 Amazon gift card.

"Out of this World" Prize submissions will be judged based on creativity, humor, engagement with a Ring device, and more (as defined in the Official Rules). Alien costumes and accessories, homemade spacecrafts, and Extraterrestrial-inspired communication with your Ring device are highly encouraged for the "Out of this World" Prize submissions. We recommend trying Halloween-themed Quick Replies with your Ring Video Doorbell, which allows you to greet guests with an intergalactic or frightfully fun response when they press the doorbell. Or, use Two-Way Talk through your Ring app to communicate directly with Extraterrestrial visitors or trick-or-treaters on Halloween.

Share your findings with friends across social media and tag @Ring and #RingMillionDollarSighting! Your star-studded findings may be selected and featured across Ring's social media channels. Check out the Official Rules for Extraterrestrial and Scientific Evidence definitions and a full list of eligibility requirements3.

What are you waiting for? Turn on your Ring notifications, grab your night vision goggles, and start your mission!

1 As well as satisfy all other eligibility requirements as defined by the Official Rules.

2 $1,000,000 Grand Prize, if any, to be awarded as an annuity of fifty thousand dollars (US$50,000) a year for twenty (20) years.

3 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the United States who are eighteen (18) years of age or older, and the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence as of the date of their participation, and as of October 3, 2023, own the Ring device or have shared user access (i.e. access to a Ring device shared with an individual by a Ring device owner) to the Ring device associated with an Entry. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Promotion Period: begins at 12:00 AM Eastern Time ["ET"] on October 4, 2023 and ends at 11:59 PM ET on November 3, 2023. For prize details, entry guidelines and full Official Rules, visit https://ringmilliondollarsighting.com/rules. Sponsor: Ring, LLC d/b/a Ring, 12515 Cerise Ave, Hawthorne, CA 90250.

About Ring

Since its founding in 2013, Ring has been on a mission to make neighborhoods safer, for everyone. From the Video Doorbell, to the award-winning DIY Ring Alarm system, Ring's smart home security product line, as well as the Neighbors app, offer customers affordable whole-home and neighborhood security. At Ring, we are committed to making security accessible and convenient for everyone—while working hard to bring communities together. Ring is an Amazon company. For more information, visit www.ring.com. With Ring, you're always home.

CONTACT: Juliet Stein, jstein@hunterpr.com

Ring Announces Million Dollar Search for Extraterrestrials This Halloween Season (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ring