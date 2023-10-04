THE COMMUNITY SPIRIT VODKA JOINS FORCES WITH ONE GRAND BOOKS TO CELEBRATE LGBTQ+ HISTORY MONTH THROUGH LITERATURE

Twenty-Five Percent of Proceeds from Book Sales to Benefit Stonewall Community Foundation

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Community Spirit Vodka, the award-winning B Corp-certified brand that exists to celebrate and support community, has partnered with One Grand Books to curate a selection of books by queer authors in celebration and recognition of LGBTQ+ History Month. The collection of 20 novels, memoirs and histories that have helped shape the conversation around queer rights and aspirations was put together by One Grand Books, drawing on books originally chosen by some of its celebrated existing curators. Twenty-five percent of proceeds from the sale of books through this initiative will be donated to Stonewall Community Foundation in support of their efforts to strengthen the LGBTQ+ Community and Movement. The collection is now available at https://grandjournal.net/exploring-queer-voices-celebrating-lgbt-history-month-through-literature/.

Books featured on the list, in the Exploring Queer Voices section of One Grand Books, include Secret City by James Kirchick, Tales of the City by Armistead Taupin, Boy Erased by Garrard Conley, Plays, Prose Writings and Poems by Oscar Wilde, Nightwood by Djuna Barnes, Fairest by Meredith Talusan, Giovanni's Room by James Baldwin, The Beautiful Room is Empty by Edmund White, and more.

"LGBTQ+ History Month serves as a powerful reminder of the struggles and achievements of the LGBTQ+ community throughout history," shared Ashley Eldefri, Brand Ambassador, The Community Spirit Vodka. "The Community Spirit Vodka exists to celebrate the idea and importance of community, and to support and showcase community leaders. These authors, their works, and their contributions, should be celebrated every day."

The Community Spirit Vodka is a certified B Corporation® (B Corp), in recognition of its high social and environmental performance, commitment to all stakeholders, and transparency in performance towards the high standards established by B Lab™, the nonprofit network transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. Since its founding, The Community Spirit Vodka has built a platform to celebrate and support organizations and individuals working to better their communities through education, fundraising and other forms of support.

LGBTQ+ History Month is an annual month-long observance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender history, and the history of the queer rights and related civil rights movements.

"One of the most profound ways to honor this month is by immersing ourselves in the works of queer authors," shared Aaron Hicklin, Founder, One Grand Books. "These authors have not only shaped queer culture but have also provided invaluable insights into the social and political history of queer life over the last 125 years. We are proud to partner with The Community Spirit Vodka on this important initiative."

One Grand is a curated bookstore in which celebrated thinkers, writers, artists, and other creative minds share the ten books they would take to their metaphorical desert island, providing the audience a window into the minds of some of the world's most engaging people. Books curated by One Grand for this LGBTQ+ History Month initiative were drawn from those lists developed by existing curators including Alan Cumming, Justin Vivian Bond, Alison Bechdel, Eileen Myles, Douglas Stuart, and more.

All books are now available for sale online and on a featured shelf in the Narrowsburg shop. Twenty-five percent of proceeds from the sale of each book will be donated to Stonewall Community Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ individuals and communities. They strengthen the LGBTQ+ community and movement by making purposeful and values-based contributions via grants to dynamic organizations, initiatives, and leaders. In addition to proceeds from sales, The Community Spirit Vodka will make a donation to the organization, matching funds raised through this initiative.

"Stonewall Community Foundation is a great example of the power of community, and what we can achieve when we support and lift one another up," added Eldefri. "We are pleased to help support their efforts."

For more information on The Community Spirit Vodka, please visit https://thecommunityspirit.co/; for details about One Grand Books, please visit https://onegrandbooks.com/about-us/; and to learn more about Stonewall Community Foundation, please visit https://www.stonewallfoundation.org/ .

About The Community Spirit Vodka

A certified B Corp brand, The Community Spirit Vodka exists to bring people together, to celebrate what makes community special, and to support and showcase community leaders – from social changemakers to one's neighborhood bartender. Like the blank canvas featured front and center on the bottle, The Community Spirit Vodka serves as a platform to spark conversations, amplify community voices, and highlight important causes.

The Community Spirit Vodka is crafted with 100% American corn and is 5x distilled, filtered with activated coconut carbon, and gluten-free/kosher. The Community Spirit Vodka is regularly recognized for its quality liquid, including most recently DOUBLE GOLD at John Barleycorn, GOLD at ASCOT Awards, and GOLD at TAG Global Spirits Awards. The Community Spirit Vodka was also honored by John Barleycorn with a Gold medal for Purpose.

About Casa Lumbre

Born and based in Mexico, Casa Lumbre is a global spirits company that develops, produces, and incubates premium, award-winning spirits. Originally known for Mezcals, Liqueurs and Tequilas, Casa Lumbre continues to tap into its global values and perspective to expand beyond Mexican distillates.

