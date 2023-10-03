UScellular Named in Fast Company's Third Annual List of Brands That Matter

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company announced today its third annual Brands That Matter list, honoring brands – including UScellular – that communicate and demonstrate brand purpose. These companies and nonprofits have built cultural relevance and impact through compelling branding and efforts that naturally extend their presence into the community.

"This recognition is a result of our company-wide efforts to support and enhance our local communities beyond the service we provide," said Laurent "LT" Therivel, president and CEO of UScellular. "From our efforts to bridge the digital divide, to helping people reset their relationship with technology, we remain focused on our mission of connecting people to what matters most."

UScellular concentrates its social impact programs on addressing gaps in STEM education and connecting tomorrow's innovators with the resources they need today to help shape their future opportunities. The company has a long-standing partnership with Boys and Girls Clubs of America and has recently developed relationships YWCA USA and Girls Who Code.

Additionally, through its After School Access Project, the company has connected more than 60,000 youth to their education with free hotspots so they can continue to learn outside of the classroom. UScellular also partners with state and local governments to bring high-speed home internet to underserved Americans and help bridge the digital divide.

In 2023, UScellular introduced the "Built for US" initiative to help people reset their relationship with technology. The company has introduced several tools to help everyone live well technology, including US Mode, the Smarter Start Toolkit and Phones Down for 5 Challenge.

"The scale and scope of honorees this year is incredible," said Brendan Vaughan, Fast Company's editor-in-chief. "At first glance, there might not be much in common between brands like M&M's, Dungeons & Dragons, and healthtech platform WellTheory, but the thread that binds them is a commitment and purpose as a brand and relevance to their audience, whether that's through fun, games, or healthcare."

The final list, which includes large multinational conglomerates, small-but-mighty companies, and nonprofits, recognizes 165 brands that give people compelling reasons to care about them—and offer inspiration for others to buy in. All 165 have found an ability to forge an emotional connection with customers, whether leading on the environment or pop culture, engaging B2B customers, or responding meaningfully to current events.

All brands that applied were considered for overall recognition. Additionally, there are also honorees on category-specific lists based on region, size, and status.

Fast Company editors judged each brand on relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and business impact to compile the list. Click here to see the complete list.

