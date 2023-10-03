RideCo Selected By Philadelphia's SEPTA to Power One of North America's Largest On-Demand Transit Systems

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - RideCo, the most adopted cloud-based on-demand transit solution among the 10 largest cities in the United States, has been selected by Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority ("SEPTA") to innovate their paratransit and microtransit services. This will be the largest on-demand transit system in the U.S., running on a modernized, cloud-based platform that offers a more accessible and personalized rider experience while enabling highly efficient transit operations.

"We are thrilled that the SEPTA selection committee decided to leverage the RideCo platform to deliver their next generation on-demand transit services," stated Prem Gururajan, Co-Founder and CEO at RideCo. "Through this partnership, SEPTA will completely change how they operate their paratransit services; utilizing industry-leading technology to offer a convenient rider-app, more timely service, become more efficient, productive, and thus save cost. They will be the showcase for modernized paratransit."

Under SEPTA's Bus Revolution, the agency set out to transform and redesign their entire bus network to offer a truly competitive and market-leading rider experience. With the challenges that the public transit industry is facing today, SEPTA's leadership team wanted to future-proof their services, providing enhanced options that match the needs of riders today and tomorrow. Through SEPTA's implementation of a large-scale on-demand transit system, agencies across the country will have a preeminent example for how both modernized paratransit and microtransit services can increase mobility within their own communities.

"At SEPTA, we are committed to serving our citizens by continually improving our offerings, while ensuring we operate in a fiscally responsible manner," stated Cassandra West, Assistant Chief Operating Officer. "By partnering with RideCo and launching the new demand response transit software platform, we continue to build on SEPTA's vision for a stronger future where more equitable, accessible, and cost-effective public transit is a reality."

As the fifth largest transit system in the U.S., SEPTA demands innovative technology that is dynamic, to meet their unique design and scale requirements. The agency operates an extensive paratransit fleet of 411 vehicles along with plans for a 48 vehicle microtransit fleet in the future. Using the RideCo platform, SEPTA has the opportunity to commingle their paratransit and microtransit services and leverage the combined fleets to offer extensive flexibility to riders and achieve even greater cost efficiency.

The search for a new platform began with a comprehensive evaluation of numerous competing bids. RideCo stood out as the clear choice, with the necessary technology and expertise to support SEPTA in achieving their stated goals: to enhance the rider experience, eliminate inefficient manual processes, and significantly reduce the cost structure of their on-demand transit operations.

The new service is expected to be operational by early 2024.

About Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA)

SEPTA is a regional public transportation authority[4] that operates bus, rapid transit, commuter rail, light rail, and electric trolleybus services for nearly four million people in five counties in and around Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as well as rail service into New Jersey and Delaware. It also manages projects that maintain, replace and expand its infrastructure, facilities and vehicles.

SEPTA is the major transit provider for Philadelphia and the four surrounding counties, Delaware, Montgomery, Bucks, and Chester. It is a state-created authority, with the majority of its board appointed by the five Pennsylvania counties it serves.[5]

SEPTA is the fifth-largest transit system in the U.S. It controls 290 active stations, over 450 miles (720 km) of track, 2,350 revenue vehicles, and 196 routes.[7] It also oversees shared-ride services in Philadelphia and ADA services across the region, which are operated by third-party contractors, Amtrak, and NJ Transit.

About RideCo

RideCo is the leader in rider-centric on-demand transit technology, with the most adopted cloud-based paratransit and microtransit solution among the 10 largest cities in the United States. Trusted by agencies, as well as fleet operators and technology companies, the platform powers the largest on-demand transit services in North America including Los Angeles and Philadelphia. Houston and San Antonio have also adopted RideCo's transformative software, rooted in proprietary continuous optimization technology, and supported by the industry's best customer service, including a 95% plus retention rate.

From reducing overall travel time and encouraging sustainable public transit usage to improving operational efficiency and reducing cost structures, RideCo's on-demand transit technology is advancing transit for riders and reshaping how transit agencies operate their services. To date, RideCo been awarded U.S. patent numbers 10,248,913; 10,853,743; and 11,429,910. Visit www.rideco.com to learn more about revolutionizing mobility in your city.

