MHz Choice Sets The Sea Beyond U.S. Premiere for October 17

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smash hit Italian series The Sea Beyond will finally arrive on U.S. shores this month as MHz Choice sets the U.S. premiere for Tuesday, October 17. The series has become a phenomenon in its home country of Italy, where it is known as Mare Fuori, with record-breaking ratings and a fervent fan base. MHz Choice has acquired the first four seasons of the series from Beta Film for U.S. and Canadian audiences, and will premiere the first season with two episodes each week beginning October 17.

The series was recently highlighted on CBS Sunday Morning, and The New York Times called The Sea Beyond "a steamy hit" with "often gritty but always soapy melodrama" and echoes of the Capulets and the Montagues.

The Sea Beyond follows a group of young men and women serving time in a juvenile detention center that overlooks the Gulf of Naples. Set against that scenic backdrop, the inmates wrestle with their identities, their families and each other. Resilience and loyalties are tested when new inmates Carmine (Massimilano Caiazzo) and Filippo (Nicolas Maupas) arrive and struggle against a system that could break them.

The series was created by Cristiana Farina, who co-wrote the script with Maurizio Careddu, and it was directed by Carmine Elia, Milena Cocozza and Ivan Silvestrini. In addition to Caiazzo and Maupas, the series also stars Carolina Crescentini (Boris), Valentina Romani (La Porta Rossa, SKAM Italia), Giacomo Giorgio (Sopravvissuti), Artem (Nostalgia), Luca Lombardi (Capri), Carmine Recano (Sopravvissuti) and more.

The Sea Beyond joins MHz Choice's existing top-tier catalog of Italian series including Detective Montalbano, Imma Tatarani, Don't Leave Me and La Piovra. Full October schedule available here: https://mhzchoice.com/premiere-schedule/

