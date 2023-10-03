LP Building Solutions opens new LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® facility in Bath, New York.

The Steuben County-based manufacturing site marks the 13th siding facility in LP's portfolio

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, today announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® prefinishing facility in Bath, New York. The 90,000-square-foot facility will bring more than 60 new jobs to the area over the next several years.

Located on 75 acres in Steuben County, New York, the new multimillion-dollar ExpertFinish prefinishing facility will help LP meet customer demand for its high-quality, sustainable products. To celebrate the facility's opening, LP and Steuben County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today with speakers from New York state and local government.

At the ceremony, LP Executive Vice President, General Manager of Siding Jason Ringblom expressed LP's enthusiasm to join the Bath community and expand the company's prefinished home siding offerings in the Northeastern U.S.

"I am honored to be a part of this historic day for both LP and the town of Bath," said Ringblom. "LP's prefinished siding product, ExpertFinish, has seen strong growth since its 2020 launch. By expanding into the Northeast, we can better serve the popular new home construction and repair and remodel markets in the region. Additionally, we are excited to welcome Steuben County and its highly skilled workforce to the LP family. We look forward to the mutual benefits this collaboration will undoubtedly bring."

With the establishment of its first New York-based facility, LP celebrates the opening of its 23rd manufacturing site and its 13th siding facility across North and South America. This new facility joins LP's three existing siding prefinishing facilities—LP Roaring River, LP Green Bay and LP St. Louis.

"LP chose to expand into the Southern Tier thanks to the top-tier talent and industry assets that are invaluable to the region's success," said Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight. "This project highlights how our strategic incentives to foster forward-thinking companies are helping to strengthen the economy and create good-paying jobs, both in Steuben County and across New York State."

The Southern Tier region of New York is ideally suited for ExpertFinish production due to its proximity to the Northeastern U.S. and Eastern Canada siding markets. LP will receive its exterior home siding product at the new facility via rail from its siding production mills. The material will then be painted, packaged and distributed via LP's existing network throughout the Northeast and beyond.

The facility, which first broke ground in July 2022, was celebrated by more than 100 attendees at today's ribbon-cutting ceremony. Speakers included Executive Vice President, General Manager of Siding Jason Ringblom, LP New York Plant Manager Jonathon O'Hora, New York State Senator Thomas F. O'Mara, New York State Assemblymember Philip A. Palmesano, Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler, Steuben County IDA Executive Director James C. Johnson, and Town of Bath Supervisor Ronald Smith.

"The Steuben County IDA would like to thank LP for its commitment to and investment in our community," said Steuben County IDA Executive Director James C. Johnson. "Today's celebration is the culmination of the hard work of many individuals and a vision held by those involved to transform this site into an economic engine for Bath. We look forward to supporting the LP team beyond this celebration and working together to promote future growth of its business in Steuben County."

For over 20 years, LP SmartSide Trim & Siding has provided customers with the beauty of traditional wood with the advanced durability of engineered wood. To complement the SmartSide portfolio, ExpertFinish Trim & Siding, the prefinished siding product LP will produce at its Bath site, is available in 16 versatile prefinished colors. Finished in the factory with acrylic latex paint, the ExpertFinish color collection is guaranteed to look great and remain durable for years to come. ExpertFinish lap also features a proprietary joint that helps builders avoid the need for seam caulking, joint molds or pan flashing.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive portfolio of innovative and dependable products includes Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions™), LP® Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore® Thermal Insulated Sheathing and LP® TopNotch® 350 Durable Sub-Flooring) and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 23 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

