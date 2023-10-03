Impartner Reveals Cutting-edge Solutions Marketplace, Reimagining Partner Collaboration

Impartner's latest release features a dynamic and comprehensive directory of go-to-market partner solutions, giving clients tools for powerful lead generation of integrated offerings.

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner , the fastest-growing and most award-winning provider of reseller and partner management technologies, is excited to announce Solutions Marketplace, a directory of partner products and services offered by a client's channel partners. This latest product release will allow ecosystem partners to amplify each other's brands and reach a wider audience without requiring professional services or engineering resources to configure and deploy a marketplace.

Just like Partner Marketplace released earlier this year, the new Solutions Marketplace is enabled on a client's public website using an embedded code snippet. PRM Administrators can create configuration settings in minutes and leverage multiple routing options and custom workflows to drive lead generation. Key benefits to Solutions Marketplace include:

Self-Configurable – Clients can set result card content, filters and listing page layouts, including standard and custom solution attributes.

Content Management – Users have full control over the content that partners include in their Solution listings with a defined review and approval process. Partners manage their solution content from the partner portal, where they can add images, videos, downloadable files, links to external content, and other solution attributes the client defines.

Lead Generation – Marketplace visitors viewing a Solution listing can complete a form to connect directly with the partner offering the solution. Customizable workflows can automatically create a PRM Lead or sync to a CRM with this data.

"Today, more than ever, customers are demanding fully integrated solutions," said Gary Sabin , VP of Product Management at Impartner. "Solution Marketplace is the watering hole that our customers use to bring integrated solutions to market. Vendors can drive demand for solutions that integrate pieces of technology from several ecosystem partners."

To learn more about how Impartner helps corporations from the smallest to the largest enterprises like Honeywell , Qualtrics and Vertiv grow their channel revenue by an average of 32.3% in the first year of use alone, click here.

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of partner management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com .

