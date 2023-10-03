ALTAEROS AWARDED 5 YEAR, $99M CONTRACT

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altaeros announced the recent award of a 5-year, $99M Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) from the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB) for the delivery and support of autonomous aerostats and support services. With more than 60,000 employees, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is one of the world's largest law enforcement organizations and is charged with keeping terrorists and their weapons out of the U.S. while facilitating lawful international travel and trade. Altaeros is proud to support CBP's mission to "Protect the American people, safeguard our borders, and enhance the nation's economic prosperity" with our ST-Flex Guardian Class autonomous aerostats.

"The Altaeros team along with the ST-Flex Guardian Class autonomous aerostat surpassed all mission and operational availability objectives during demonstrations along the southern boarder earlier this summer. We are committed to providing the most stable and operationally cost-effective persistent aerial platform on the market." said Altaeros CEO Ben Glass. "The ST-Flex is uniquely suited for our US Government and International customers looking for a persistent ISR platform that is payload agnostic for a wide range of multi-domain operations and various mission sets."

ST-Flex Guardian Class carries up to 130+ lbs (60 kg) of payload at heights up to 1,000 feet (305 m) above ground. The umbilical tether houses dedicated fiber optic cables for avionics and payloads, ensuring data is kept separated and secure. The modular payload bay is sensor/communications agnostic, supporting a range of payloads including: ISR, Radar, Narrow-Field EO/IR, SIGINT, cUAS, Communications relay, 4G/5G and more. Aerostat Autopilot™, Altaeros' proprietary autonomous control system, eliminates on-site crew for daily operations and ensures the highest level of mission availability, making ST-Flex the most reliable aerostat solution in its class. Learn more about the ST-Flex Guardian Class aerostat here: https://www.altaeros.com/st-flex-guardian-class/

About Altaeros: Altaeros' mission is to connect people, machines, and data, no matter where they happen to be located. We leverage cutting-edge autonomy and advanced aerospace technology to build the most effective aerial platform available. Our SuperTowers are used to deliver high-speed communication networks, integrated sensor packages to provide persistent surveillance of the battlespace and an elevated vantage point for early detection of threats. Altaeros is headquartered in Somerville Massachusetts, with production and testing facilities in Fremont, New Hampshire. Altaeros is backed by SoftBank Group, SKK, Safar Partners, SPARX, and others.

