Summus Founder and CEO Named to Slice of Healthcare's first ever 50 Under 50 List

Julian Flannery is recognized for innovation and positive disruption to solving the access problem in an overly burdened healthcare system.

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Slice of Healthcare today named Julian Flannery, Summus Founder and CEO, to their first ever 50 Under 50 awards list. The inaugural list recognizes leaders changing the world of healthcare.

"I am honored to be among such esteemed healthcare colleagues who are driven to push the boundaries of our current healthcare system," said Julian Flannery. "We are grateful for the recognition as we continue to facilitate best-in-class clinical guidance, advocacy, and navigation, resulting in better access, better decisions, and better outcomes."

Inspired by physicians in his own family, Julian created Summus as a marketplace for healthcare that places leading specialists at the core of the model, maximizing their expertise, training, and time. He fosters an authentic, inclusive corporate culture that strives for excellence and to be of service to Summus clients, partners, members, and employees.

"Julian leads by example and is driven by his deeply rooted belief to be of service to others," said Rick Buhrman, Co-CEO of Sator Grove Holdings. "His deep concern for others instills trust and hope, while his commitment to excellence and focus on the needs of physicians and patients is what drives Summus' ability to revolutionize healthcare."

For more information about Slice of Healthcare's 50 Under 50 honorees, please visit https://sliceofhealthcare.com/50-under-50-2023/ .

About Summus

Summus is the leading virtual health company, founded with a mission to restore human connection in healthcare. Our proprietary marketplace model empowers patients, families, caregivers and physicians to share and access high quality specialty expertise — across all health questions, at any point in the journey. With a curated network of more than 5,100 renowned specialists from top academic medical centers, and more than 2.1 million members around the world, Summus serves as the clinical front door to access trusted, high quality, healthcare expertise, and to support people in the moments that matter most.

Summus. Better access. Better decisions. Better outcomes. Across the continuum of care.

Learn more: www.summusglobal.com

About Slice of Healthcare

Slice of Healthcare, LLC, is a healthcare media company that specializes in podcast production, content creation, and news coverage. The company prides itself on creating bite-sized, video and audio-focused healthcare content for the masses. Founded in 2018, the company works with a variety of digital health, life sciences, and healthcare IT organizations. Slice of Healthcare is best known for having some of the top podcasts including Titans of Healthcare, Why They Invested - Healthcare Edition, and the Slice of Healthcare Podcast.

