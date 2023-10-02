Stericycle Continues Partnership with the National Park Foundation to Support Habitats and Restore Wetlands in Yosemite National Park and Cape Cod National Seashore

Projects provide a broad range of benefits to wildlife, parks, visitors and local communities

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), a leading provider of regulated medical waste management and secure information destruction solutions, today announced additional project locations as part of its five-year, $1 million partnership with the National Park Foundation, which was initiated in 2021. Stericycle's 2023 commitment will support wetland restoration efforts at Yosemite National Park in California's Sierra Nevada mountains and Cape Cod National Seashore in Massachusetts. Prior commitments with the National Park Foundation helped rebuild oyster beds along identified coasts at the Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve in Jacksonville, Florida, as well as the Cumberland Island National Seashore in Saint Marys, Georgia, to help decrease erosion, improve water quality and restore ecosystems.

"Stericycle is proud to support the Ackerson Meadow and Herring River Restoration projects," said Cindy J. Miller, president and chief executive officer at Stericycle. "Through these efforts, we can help restore diminished wetlands and reestablish habitats of endangered species, which is aligned to our corporate promise to protect what matters. By partnering with the National Park Foundation, we are supporting transformative environmental solutions and nurturing our environment to help ensure that the species here with us today are around tomorrow and for years to come."

The Ackerson Meadow Restoration Project is the largest wetland restoration project in Yosemite's history and seeks to restore and protect 190 acres of previously lost and threatened wetlands. As part of the Ackerson Meadow Restoration Project, Stericycle will provide funding to help restore wetlands and improve habitats for several endangered species and species of concern such as the little willow flycatcher, great gray owl, and northwestern pond turtle. In addition to increasing groundwater storage, the project will improve public access and recreation opportunities within the park.

In addition to Stericycle, this project was funded in part by the donors of American Rivers, the Bonneville Environmental Foundation, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the California Wildlife Conservation Board, Google, the National Park Foundation (provided by The Coca-Cola Company, The Coca-Cola Foundation, and Stericycle), National Park Service funding, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Yosemite Conservancy.

In Cape Cod, the National Seashore offers a unique ecosystem for visitors to explore. The $75 million Herring River Restoration Project, a collaborative effort that leverages expertise and funding from multiple federal, state and local entities will help restore approximately 1,000 acres of intertidal coastal wetlands. Newly designed structures will allow the return of natural tidal flows to severely degraded salt marsh habitats, which will improve salinity and oxygen levels in the water, restore a highly productive salt marsh ecosystem, and capture and store significant amounts of carbon.

In addition to correcting impaired water quality, this project will help increase harvestable shellfish habitats and expand use of the river by migratory river herring and American eels. This will improve fishing and other recreational opportunities for park visitors while also helping to control mosquitoes within the park. The Herring River Restoration Project will advance national goals for the National Park Foundation to combat climate change and serve as a model for future restoration efforts globally.

"Together with Stericycle, we are helping make a transformative impact that will help preserve and protect our national parks' invaluable wetlands for generations to come," said Chad Jones, senior vice president, corporate partnerships at the National Park Foundation.

