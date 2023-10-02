Ranfac Corp. Acquires Full Ownership Interest in Cervos Medical, LLC.

AVON, Mass., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranfac Corp., an established medical device manufacturer of Class I and II single-use medical devices is announcing the complete acquisition and ownership of Cervos Medical, LLC.

Cervos will build upon their solid foundation in the orthobiologic industry with expanded access to Ranfac's resourses..

Cervos Medical, originally established as a joint venture between Ranfac Corp. and EndoCellutions Inc. in 2021, is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies for the harvesting and processing of autologous tissues, including patented technologies for Bone Marrow Aspiration, Platelet Rich Plasma, and Adipose Tissue Processing among other complimentary tools and devices.

Harlan Adler, President of Ranfac Corp., expressed his enthusiasm for this achievement, which marks the company's first acquisition in its 135 year history. "We are in the infancy of utilizing patients' own tissues to advance natural healing. Ranfac, with the addition of Cervos Medical, looks forward to working alongside our community of physicians, commercial partners and all other stakeholders to lead innovation for and accelerate the adoption of these important technologies for years to come."

Operating as a fully owned subsidiary of Ranfac Corp, Cervos Medical will build upon their solid foundation in the orthobiologic industry with expanded access to Ranfac Corp resources, expertise, network, and ability to scale operations to meet emerging opportunity and demand. Andrew McGillicuddy, who previously served as CEO of Endocelltuions, Inc., will join Ranfac Corp to continue heading innovation efforts as a key leader of Cervos Medical.

For additional information regarding Ranfac Corp and its comprehensive range of medical devices, please visit www.ranfac.com. To explore Cervos Medical's groundbreaking work in cell-based therapies, visit their website at www.cervos.com.

About Ranfac Corp:

Ranfac Corp., an ISO 13485:2016 medical device company founded in 1888, offers a highly automated and scalable platform dedicated to the manufacturing of Class I and II medical devices. Working with medical device companies of all sizes, Ranfac Corp offers comprehensive capabilities throughout every production stage within their Avon, Massachusetts facility and offers a range of Ranfac labeled devices across multiples therapeutic categories.

About Cervos Medical, LLC:

Cervos Medical, LLC., founded in early 2021, is a procedure driven medical device company focused on innovative solutions to improve natural recovery. Their best-in-class autologous orthobiologic products mimic and promote vasculogenesis, the body's natural reparative mechanism. They develop minimally invasive, highly efficient, and cost-effective solutions across a range of specialties.

