NIELSEN LAUNCHES NETFLIX AD MEASUREMENT IN NIELSEN ONE ADS

Nielsen ONE Ads ensures all digital impressions are automatically measured

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen, a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics, announced today the official launch of ads measurement in the U.S. for Netflix's ad-supported plan via Nielsen ONE Ads.

Nielsen (PRNewsfoto/Nielsen) (PRNewswire)

The launch further broadens Nielsen's coverage of streaming measurement leveraging a direct integration with Netflix's first-party data along with Nielsen's representative panel for comprehensive cross-platform deduplicated metrics. This will allow Netflix advertisers to validate their ad performance, inclusive of co-viewing metrics, to better understand how effective their ads are reaching Netflix members.

Nielsen will be able to capture 15 and 30 second pre-roll and mid-roll monetizable ads across CTV, desktop and mobile platforms enabling the measurement of all ad impressions on a digital platform, giving advertisers on Netflix a broader view of performance metrics to fuel cross-platform campaigns.

"As the linear television and digital worlds collide, the need for harmonized, comparable metrics continues to grow," said Ameneh Atai, GM, Audience Measurement. "With Nielsen ONE Ads, we are providing Netflix advertisers the flexibility and simplicity to measure ad performance amid a rapidly evolving landscape."

