GALDERMA AND NATIONAL BREAST CANCER FOUNDATION HONOR BREAST CANCER SURVIVORS AND THEIR BIGGEST CHAMPIONS IN THE "FACING BREAST CANCER TOGETHER" CAMPAIGN

DALLAS, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Galderma, the emerging pure-play dermatology category leader, today announced a new campaign to provide education and support for breast cancer awareness as part of its nine-year partnership with National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF), Inc. Galderma aims to make an impact in the lives of consumers by providing innovative and effective science-based solutions that promote skin health and meet their needs, no matter where they are in their journey.

The survival rate of breast cancer patients has significantly increased due to early diagnosis and the efficacy of available treatments, thanks in large part to advocacy organizations like NBCF. It has been identified that changes in physical appearance as a result of breast cancer treatment are among the most significant causes of decreased quality of life in women with breast cancer. One of the key objectives to improve this is implementing a multidisciplinary therapeutic approach, including aesthetic treatments. This October, Galderma is featuring personal stories of five breast cancer survivors who received Galderma's portfolio of Aesthetic products, including Restylane®, Sculptra®, and/or Dysport®* (abobotulinumtoxinA), as part of the "Facing Breast Cancer Together" campaign.

"Alongside National Breast Cancer Foundation, Galderma will be honoring the nearly 3.8 million breast cancer survivors this month. This disease touches the lives of so many – it is not just the patient but their loved ones – children, partners, parents and friends - whose lives are impacted," said Carrie Caulkins, Vice President, U.S. Aesthetics Marketing at Galderma. "It is common for people facing breast cancer to feel isolated or not like themselves. Galderma is dedicated to empowering individuals to feel their best, especially those who have lost that sense of self. We are here to face breast cancer together – it is our hope that survivors can embrace our Aesthetic products to help regain any lost confidence and feel like the best version of themselves."

To acknowledge this widespread disease that has such a profound impact, Galderma will profile five survivors who embraced injectables to regain their confidence and feel their best on its social channels and in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Additionally, for every new consumer who enrolls in ASPIRE Galderma Awards in the month of October, Galderma will donate $25 to NBCF, up to $50,000.

Throughout nearly a decade of partnership, Galderma has donated more than $600,000 to NBCF to support and provide hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education programs, and support services. Galderma's financial support and contributions are also able to provide breast cancer patients with HOPE Kits which include a variety of educational materials and self-care items, including Cetaphil® lotion and ALASTIN® HA (Hyaluronic Acid) Immerse Serum.

"Since 2015, our partnership with Galderma has made a tremendous impact on breast cancer survivors and patients" said Ashley Miller, Director of Public Relations, National Breast Cancer Foundation. "For nearly a decade, NBCF and Galderma have empowered women to take action and receive support services to navigate the challenges of a breast cancer diagnosis. This year's initiative focuses on facing breast cancer together because when we face this horrific disease together, we shine. We hope that with this strength, women impacted by breast cancer can reclaim any lost confidence and inspire hope for all."

*Dysport is a prescription injection for temporary improvement in the look of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows (glabellar lines) in adults less than 65 years of age. Please read full Important Safety Information, including Distant Spread of Toxin Effect Boxed Warning, at the bottom of the page.

About Galderma

Galderma is the emerging pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market though Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. Galderma's portfolio of flagship brands includes Restylane®, Dysport®, Azzalure®, Alluzience® and Sculptra® in Injectable Aesthetics; Soolantra®, Epiduo®, Differin®, Aklief®, Epsolay®, Twyneo®, Oracea®, Metvix®, Benzac® and Loceryl® in Therapeutic Dermatology; and Cetaphil® and Alastin Skincare ® in Dermatological Skincare. For more information: www.galderma.com.

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. ®

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 16 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit www.nationalbreastcancer.org/

About Galderma's collaboration with Ipsen

Dysport® (abobotulinumtoxinA) is a prescription injection for temporary improvement in the look of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows (glabellar lines) in adults less than 65 years of age. Dysport is also marketed as Azzalure® in the EU for the treatment of glabellar lines and lateral canthal lines.

Dysport has more than 30 years of clinical experience Globally for therapeutic indications and 13 years for aesthetics indications, with extensive clinical evidence of safety and efficacy. It is licensed for aesthetic indications in 85 markets worldwide, Dysport is one of the world's leading brands of aesthetic neuromodulators with over 100 million treatments delivered in the aesthetics indications to date.

Dysport® is manufactured by Ipsen, a global specialty-driven pharmaceutical company. Since 2009, Galderma and Ipsen have had a strategic partnership under which Galderma has promoted and distributed Ipsen's botulinum toxin type A products in aesthetic indications. The Ipsen-Galderma strategic partnership now covers China, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, South Korea, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, and certain other countries. Ipsen continues to promote Dysport® within certain therapeutic indications in countries around the world.

For more information on Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com .

About Sculptra®

Sculptra (injectable poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA-SCA)) is indicated for use in people with healthy immune systems for the correction of shallow to deep nasolabial fold contour deficiencies, fine lines and wrinkles in the cheek region, and other facial wrinkles.3

Sculptra is an injectable collagen stimulator containing microparticles of poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA-SCA) which help gradually revitalize the skin's structural foundation, smoothing wrinkles and improving overall skin quality to provide natural-looking, long-term results for up to 2 years. 1-3,5,7§ Sculptra was first approved for aesthetic use in 2009 in the United States and is currently available in more than 40 countries globally. To learn more about Sculptra products, visit www.SculptraUSA.com.

About Galderma's RESTYLANE® Product Portfolio

With over 65 million treatments worldwide and counting, the Restylane family of HA dermal fillers is the broadest portfolio of dermal fillers in the U.S.8‡ Please refer to the safety information for the approved uses of the Restylane product portfolio. To learn more about the Restylane® family of HA dermal fillers, visit www.RestylaneUSA.com .

Media Relations

Jeffrey Smith

Head of U.S. Communications

Jeffrey.Smith@galderma.com

+1 682 401 8428

Ashley Miller

National Breast Cancer Foundation

amiller@nbcf.org

+1 318 348 8855

Dysport® (abobotulinumtoxinA) for Injection is a prescription injection for temporary improvement in the look of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows (glabellar lines) in adults less than 65 years of age.

Dysport Important Safety Information

What is the most important information you should know about Dysport? Spread of Toxin Effects: In some cases, the effects of Dysport and all botulinum toxin products may affect areas of the body away from the injection site. Symptoms can happen hours to weeks after injection and may include swallowing and breathing problems, loss of strength and muscle weakness all over the body, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, or loss of bladder control. Swallowing and breathing problems can be life threatening and there have been reports of death. You are at the highest risk if these problems are pre–existing before injection.

These effects could make it unsafe for you to drive a car, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities.

Do not have Dysport treatment if you: are allergic to Dysport or any of its ingredients (see the end of the Medication Guide for a list of ingredients), are allergic to cow's milk protein, had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product, such as Myobloc®, Botox®, or Xeomin®, have a skin infection at the planned injection site, under 18 years of age, or are pregnant or breastfeeding.

The dose of Dysport is not the same as the dose of any other botulinum toxin product and cannot be compared to the dose of any other product you may have used.

Tell your doctor about any swallowing or breathing difficulties and all your muscle or nerve conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis [ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease], myasthenia gravis, or Lambert–Eaton syndrome, which may increase the risk of serious side effects including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing. Serious allergic reactions have occurred with the use of Dysport. Dry eye has also been reported.

Tell your doctor about all of your medical conditions, including if you have surgical changes to your face, very weak muscles in the treatment area, any abnormal facial change, injection site inflammation, droopy eyelids or sagging eyelid folds, deep facial scars, thick oily skin, wrinkles that can't be smoothed by spreading them apart, or if you are pregnant or breastfeeding or planning to become pregnant or breastfeed.

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and nonprescription medicines, vitamins and herbal and other natural products. Using Dysport with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines while taking Dysport without talking to your doctor first.

Especially tell your doctor if you: have received any other botulinum toxin product, such as Myobloc® (rimabotulinumtoxinB), Botox® (onabotulinumtoxinA), or Xeomin® (incobotulinumtoxinA), in the last four months or any in the past (be sure your doctor knows exactly which product you received, have recently received an antibiotic by injection, take muscle relaxants, take an allergy or cold medicine, or take a sleep medicine.

Common Side Effects

The most common side effects are nose and throat irritation, headache, injection site pain, injection site skin reaction, upper respiratory tract infection, eyelid swelling, eyelid drooping, sinus inflammation, and nausea.

Ask your doctor if Dysport is right for you.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1–800–FDA–1088.

Please see Dysport Full Prescribing Information including Medication Guide at DysportUSA.com.

RESTYLANE IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

The Restylane family of products are indicated for patients over the age of 21, and includes Restylane®, Restylane-L®, Restylane® Lyft with Lidocaine, Restylane® Silk, Restylane® Kysse, Restylane® Refyne, Restylane® Defyne, Restylane® Contour, and Restylane® Eyelight.

APPROVED USES

Restylane® and Restylane-L® are for mid-to-deep injection into the facial tissue for the correction of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds. Restylane® and Restylane-L® are also indicated for injection into the lips.

Restylane® Lyft with Lidocaine is for deep implantation into the facial tissue for the correction of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds and for cheek augmentation and for the correction of age-related midface contour deficiencies. Restylane® Lyft with Lidocaine is also indicated for injection into the dorsal hand to correct volume loss.

Restylane® Silk is for lip augmentation and for correction of perioral wrinkles.

Restylane® Kysse is for lip augmentation and for correction of upper perioral wrinkles.

Restylane® Refyne is for mid-to-deep injection into the facial tissue for the correction of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds.

Restylane® Defyne is for mid-to-deep injection into the facial tissue for the correction of moderate to severe deep facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds. Restylane® Defyne is also indicated for injection into the mid-to deep dermis (subcutaneous and/or supraperiosteal) for augmentation of the chin region to improve the chin profile in patients with mild to moderate chin retrusion.

Restylane® Contour is for cheek augmentation and for the correction of midface contour deficiencies.

Restylane® Eyelight is for the improvement of infraorbital hollowing.

Do not use if you have severe allergies with a history of severe reactions (anaphylaxis), are allergic to lidocaine or gram-positive bacterial proteins used to make hyaluronic acid, prone to bleeding, or have a bleeding disorder. The safety of use while pregnant or breastfeeding has not been studied. Tell your doctor if you have a history of scarring or pigmentation disorders as these side effects can occur with hyaluronic acid fillers. Tell your doctor if you are planning other cosmetic treatments (i.e., lasers and chemical peels) as there is a possible risk of inflammation at the injection site.

Tell your doctor if you're taking medications that lower your body's immune response or affect bleeding, such as aspirin or warfarin, as these medications may increase the risk of bruising or bleeding at the gel injection site. Using these products on gel injection sites with skin sores, pimples, rashes, hives, cysts, or infections should be postponed until healing is complete.

The most common side effects are swelling, redness, pain, bruising, headache, tenderness, lump formation, itching at the injection site, and impaired hand function. Delayed-onset inflammation near the site of dermal filler injections is one of the known adverse events associated with dermal fillers, and cases have been reported to occur at the dermal filler treatment site following viral or bacterial illnesses or infections, vaccinations, or dental procedures. Typically, the reported inflammation was responsive to treatment or resolved on its own. Serious but rare side effects include delayed onset infections, recurrence of herpetic eruptions, and superficial necrosis at the injection site. The risk of unintentional injection into a blood vessel is small but can occur and could result in serious complications, which may be permanent including, vision abnormalities, blindness, stroke, temporary scabs, or permanent scarring of the skin. As with all skin injection procedures, there is a risk of infection.

To report a side effect with any Restylane product, please call Galderma Laboratories, L.P at 1-855-425-8722. To learn more about serious but rare side effects and full Important Safety Information, visit www.RestylaneUSA.com.

Sculptra Important Safety Information

Indication: Sculptra® (injectable poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA-SCA)) is indicated for use in people with healthy immune systems for the correction of shallow to deep nasolabial fold contour deficiencies, fine lines and wrinkles in the cheek region, and other facial wrinkles.

Sculptra should not be used by people that are allergic to any ingredient of the product or have a history of keloid formation or hypertrophic scarring. Safety has not been established in patients who are pregnant, lactating, breastfeeding, or under 18 years of age.

Sculptra has unique injection requirements and should only be used by a trained healthcare practitioner. Contour deficiencies should not be overcorrected because they are expected to gradually improve after treatment.

Sculptra should not be injected into the blood vessels as it may cause vascular occlusion, infarction or embolic phenomena. Use at the site of skin sores, cysts, pimples, rashes, hives or infection should be postponed until healing is complete. Sculptra should not be injected into the red area (vermillion) of the lip or in the peri-orbital area.

The most common side effects after initial treatment include injection site swelling, tenderness, redness, pain, bruising, bleeding, itching and lumps. Other side effects may include small lumps under the skin that are sometimes noticeable when pressing on the treated area. Larger lumps, some with delayed onset with or without inflammation or skin discoloration, have also been reported.

Sculptra is available only through a licensed practitioner. Complete Instructions for Use are available at www.SculptraUSA.com.

