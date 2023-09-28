Vanpowers Celebrates Grand Opening of New Offline Partner ATB Bike

TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 23rd, high-end electric bicycle brand Vanpowers celebrated the opening of their new offline partner store, ATB Bike, in Tustin, California. ATB Bike is a specialized store offering a wide range of bicycles, including the full lineup of Vanpowers' currently available models. In just one year, Vanpowers has established partnerships with more than 30 offline stores and will continue to increase in the foreseeable future. This demonstrates the brand's commitment to continuous expansion and its increasing influence in the American market.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, Vanpowers and ATB Bike joined forces to organize a test ride event, inviting local residents and cycling enthusiasts to experience the cutting-edge features of the City Vanture, the brand's road e-bike; the Manidae, their mountain e-bike; and the newly launched UrbanGlide, an urban commuter e-bike which was unveiled at the (e)revolution National e-Bike Exhibition in June of this year.

The atmosphere was lively and full of positivity as participants expressed their appreciation for Vanpowers' diverse selection of electric bikes. The standout model was by far the UrbanGlide, which was widely commended for its sleek design, superior performance, and unparalleled comfort. One attendee, Mark, exclaimed, "I have never ridden such a cool e-bike before. It makes me feel like I'm flying. Not only is it fast, but it also controls really well, which makes me feel safe and is great for my peace of mind. This bike will save me from hours of traffic congestion!" Some participants were so excited that they placed orders for the UrbanGlide on the spot.

Since its launch, the UrbanGlide has garnered attention and acclaim from many major media outlets, including Forbes, MakeUseOf, and Autoevolution. Some influential cycling YouTubers also had the opportunity to get the new model early and share their thoughts with their subscribers, and the sheer amount of praise was overwhelming. Most importantly, Vanpowers has received plenty of encouragement and positive feedback from their audience. "I purchased the UrbanGlide-Ultra, the most deluxe model, and it's fantastic," said one customer, Jonathan. "It's perfectly suited for navigating city streets and going on off-road adventures."

"Thanks to all the media outlets and consumers for their support. We've worked very hard to reach this point," said Amy, the brand's US marketing manager. "We are also incredibly thankful for the trust placed in us by our network of more than 30 offline partners, including ATB Bike. We look forward to expanding this network even further and will continue to provide our partners with the best possible service and support."

The most fantastic news is that Vanpowers, as one of the sponsors, has donated a blue UrbanGlide-Ultra, worth $2499, to serve as a prize for participating in the Bike MS fundraising event. This e-bike will be showcased at the Bay to Bay 2023 cycling event held by Bike MS from October 14th to 15th. Everyone participating in the cycling event will have a chance to win this e-bike! Vanpowers representatives will sign up for this event to support the non-profit organization. They also encourage more people to join in and experience the joy of cycling. Check out more details about the cycling event here.

Additionally, interested new and experienced riders can also visit the Vanpowers website or book a test ride to get hands-on experience with a particular e-bike model before making a purchase. Online and offline retailers can visit the dealer page for more information.

About Vanpowers

Vanpowers is an e-bike brand that focuses on eco-friendly cycling. They are devoted to providing customers with green, convenient, and efficient transportation tools to make outdoor adventures more enjoyable regardless of the terrain. Vanpowers creates high-quality, high-performance, and high-tech e-bikes that enable every rider to journey farther with carefree confidence. With supply chains and local warehouses across the US and Europe, Vanpowers offers fast shipping with deliveries usually finished within 3 to 7 business days. For more information, please visit www.vanpowers.com.

